Tuggar, diplomats throw weight behind Olufemi Elias as ICJ jurist

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and the entire diplomatic community in Nigeria have thrown their weight behind the candidature of Dr.Olufemi Elias as the candidate of Nigeria for Justice of the International Court of Justice Hague.

Tuggar in a high-profile event, formally presented Dr Olufemi Elias as the Nigerian candidate of the ICJ Justice position to members of the Diplomatic Corps at the Rotunda Ministry of Foreign Affairs Abuja on Thursday

He said that Nigeria is eminently positioned to represent other African nations in the International Court of Justice, Hague, because of its position as the largest black nation in the African continent.

The Minister further stated that the relations between Nigeria and other nations, as it relates to cases at the International Court of Justice and the entire UN system should be based on law

He said that the nominee of President Bola Tinubu is eminently qualified to hold the international judicial position due to extensive judicial experience in the UN system and other jurisdictions.

He lauded the composure and other credentials of the candidate for the ICJ position noting that he had a distinguished career as an international lawyer to many global organizations.

A brief resume of the Nigerian candidate for the ICJ justice position showed that he is a judge at the International Court of Justice.

He is a renowned lawyer with extensive experience in the practice of internal law and in academia

He holds a bachelor of Jurisprudence from the University of Oxford, a Master of Law in International Law from the Cambridge University and a doctorate in International Law from University College London.

