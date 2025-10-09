Six finalists emerge in the 2025 KW-IRS Tax club quiz competition

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

In furtherance of its vision to raise tax-compliant citizens and propagate tax education among the younger generation, the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) in collaboration with the Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, concluded the semi-final stage of the 2025 Tax Club Quiz Competition.

The event took place today, Wednesday, 8th October 2025, and six (6) schools emerged as finalists.

The semi-final stage of the competition was held via online Computer-Based Test (CBT), involving twelve schools that sat for the test from the comfort of their respective schools, with appropriate back-end monitoring provided by KW-IRS Tax Club Advocacy Committee alongside representatives of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Aina, B.E and Mrs Alaya, A.I.

The finalists are St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Ilorin; Roemichs International Schools, Ilorin; Ansar Ud Deen College, Offa; Ansarul Islam Grammar School, Ijomu Oro; Shepherd School, Lafiagi; and Government Secondary School, Lafiagi.

The six schools will contest for the grand prize of N2.5m at the final stage of the competition which will hold in Ilorin on 6th November, 2025.

