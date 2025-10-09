28.5 C
Lagos
October 9, 2025
Trending now

Six finalists emerge in the 2025 KW-IRS Tax club quiz competition

Ex-Minister of Power calls for full execution of Supreme Court judgement on…

LASG orders dislodgement of squatters under Opebi-Mende bridge

Don’t be afraid to take hard decisions, UNILAG VC tells female leaders

Lagos govt gives Trade Fair developers two weeks to obtain building approval

FG cuts oil block signature bonuses to boost investment — NUPRC

Police arrest 12 suspects over death of Arise News anchor, Somtochukwu

National Council of State approves appointment of Prof. Amupitan as INEC chairman

Kefas urges Tarabans to embrace unity, says “No society can thrive without…

BREAKING : Council of State approves Prof. Amupitan INEC chairman

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Six finalists emerge in the 2025 KW-IRS Tax club quiz competition

by Peter Anayo074

GBENGA OLARINOYE, Ilorin

 

In furtherance of its vision to raise tax-compliant citizens and propagate tax education among the younger generation, the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KW-IRS) in collaboration with the Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, concluded the semi-final stage of the 2025 Tax Club Quiz Competition.

The event took place today, Wednesday, 8th October 2025, and six (6) schools emerged as finalists.

The semi-final stage of the competition was held via online Computer-Based Test (CBT), involving twelve schools that sat for the test from the comfort of their respective schools, with appropriate back-end monitoring provided by KW-IRS Tax Club Advocacy Committee alongside representatives of the Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mrs Aina, B.E and Mrs Alaya, A.I.

The finalists are St. Anthony’s Secondary School, Ilorin; Roemichs International Schools, Ilorin; Ansar Ud Deen College, Offa; Ansarul Islam Grammar School, Ijomu Oro; Shepherd School, Lafiagi; and Government Secondary School, Lafiagi.

The six schools will contest for the grand prize of N2.5m at the final stage of the competition which will hold in Ilorin on 6th November, 2025.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Court summons NAFDAC DG, COAS, IGP, others over closure of Onitsha drug market

Peter Anayo

Shape Africa’s destiny, AU official tells youths

Editor

Tinubu commits to INEC’s independence, bringing order, safety, accountability to public transportation

Editor
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO