27.5 C
Lagos
October 9, 2025
Trending now

Public hearing a Bill for an act to establish Private Intelligence ,Investigation…

FCTA threatens legal clampdown as River Park estate developers flout directives

Wike warns against arbitrary street naming in Abuja

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 9, 2025

Reps assure on commitment to tackle illegal mining

Buba Marwa explains why NDLEA backs regulated export of cannabis oil, opposes…

World football legend Christiana Ronaldo becomes first soccer player to join league…

Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial over pending medical report to Oct 16

FG, Argentina to deepen bilateral cooperation through information and cultural exchange

Anambra guber: Onitsha Traditional Council condemns use of masquerades to support party…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Public hearing a Bill for an act to establish Private Intelligence ,Investigation Council, by members house of rep committee on Nat’l Security, Intelligence held in Abuja

by Peter Anayo031

L—R … Member of the Committee, Hon Bassey  Akiba, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon Maartin Oke, and Chairman House Committee on National Security and Intelligence  Hon Ahmed Satomi, during the Public hearing a  Bill for an act to establish   Private Intelligence and Investigation   Council, by the  Members  House of Representative Committee on National Security and Intelligence, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

L—R … Members of the Committee Hon Salisu Majigiri, Hon Bassey  Akiba, Deputy Chairman of the Committee, Hon, Maartin Oke, and Chairman House Committee on National Security and Intelligence  Hon Ahmed Satomi, during the Public hearing a  Bill for an act to establish   Private Intelligence and Investigation   Council, by the  Members  House of Representative Committee on National Security and Intelligence, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja … PHOTOS: Anayo Opara.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Public hearing, House of Rep Committee on Environment on the Fire , oil Spill incident in Buguma ,Degena, local govt in River State, held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Investigating Public Hearing, Gerard Public and Stakeholders on Implementation of CNG Policy in Nigeria with Ad-hoc Committee held in Abuja

Peter Anayo

Professor Oluwatoyin Ashiru Celebrate his 70th Birthday of Amazing Grace in Lagos

NewChampion
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO