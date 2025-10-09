Police put enforcement of tinted glass permit on hold

22.8 C
October 9, 2025
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has announced the suspension of the enforcement of vehicle tinted glass permits.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this on Wednesday, explaining that the decision followed a court order temporarily halting the exercise.

Speaking during an interview on AIT, Adeh confirmed that the police had officially received the order and would comply pending the court’s final decision.

“Information from the PRO’s office indicates that the court order has been received, and enforcement of the tinted glass permit is now suspended until the court gives its verdict,” she said.

She emphasized that the police would maintain the suspension throughout the ongoing legal process.
“We are not in conflict with the judiciary. We’ll wait patiently for the court’s ruling,” Adeh added.

According to her, the tinted glass policy was introduced purely for security reasons, as criminals often used vehicles with darkened windows to evade identification.

“The law wasn’t made by us; we only enforce it. The policy was designed to enhance security because some offenders use tinted vehicles to carry out crimes,” Adeh explained.

