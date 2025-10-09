Kefas urges Tarabans to embrace unity, says “No society can thrive without peace”

‎

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

The Taraba State Governor, Dr. Agbu Kefas has emphasize on the need for Taraba State to be peaceful.

The Governor stated this during the launch of the Five-Year strategic work plan of the Taraba State Bereau For Peace and Conflict Management (TSBPCM) held at the EXCO Chambers, T.Y. Danjuma House, Jalingo.

The Governor represented by the Chief of Staff, Dr. Jeji Williams said that since he assumed office as Governor, he made vow to prioritize peace, security and inclusive governance.

“It is peace that gives life to development. It attracts investment. It is peace that allows our children to go to school without fear, and our farmers to return to their fields with confidence.

“Peace is not the absence of conflict, it is the presence of justice, opportunity, equity and dialogue.

He said that it was in recognition of the importance of peace that necessitated the Taraba State Bureau For Peace and Conflict Management TSBPCM.

“The Bureau is tasked with coordinating peace building Initiatives, meditating conflicts, strengthening social cohesion and providing early warning mechanism to prevent crises before they erupt.

“Let us all play our parts. To our Traditional Rulers, the custodians of our heritage and moral compasses of our communities, continue to be voices of reason, unity and reconciliation.

To our youths, vibrant and full of promise, you are not merely the leaders of tomorrow, you are partners of today. Shun violence, embrace dialogue and channel your energy towards innovation and development.

“To our Women, the backbone of our families and communities, your role in peace building is indispensable. Continue to nurture understanding and harmony wherever you are.

To the Security agencies, the frontline defenders of our peace, we salute your courage and sacrifice. Continue to serve with civility, fairness and professionalism as we build a safer Taraba together – Kefas said.

According to him, the plan outlines key responsibilities for the Bureau, including conflict mediation, peace initiative coordination, promotion of social harmony, and the establishment of early warning systems.

“Let us remember that, no society can thrive without peace, no investment can flow where there is unrest and no progress can endure where there is division, but with unity of purpose, with commitment and with strategic action, we can transform Taraba into a beacon of peace, prosperity and progress – he added.

Governor Kefas reaffirmed his administration’s focus on peace, security, development, and inclusive governance.

He thanked the German Federal Ministry for Economic Development and Cooperation and GIZ Peace Core Project for their support in crafting the plan, and urged collective commitment from community leaders, civil society, and the public to ensure successful implementation.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Chairman of the Bureau, Bishop Innocent Rubiruka Solomo, commend Governor Agbu Kefas for ensuring that peace remains stable in the state.

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome you all to this landmark occasion the official launch of the Five-Year Strategic Plan of the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict management (TSBPCM).

This moment is more than a ceremony; it is a statement of commitment, a commitment by the Taraba State Government to institutionalize peace as a foundation for sustainable development.

According to him, under the visionary leadership of Governor Agbu Kefas, the Executive Governor of Taraba State, the state has continued to champion innovative approaches to peacebuilding, conflict prevention, and social harmony.

“Our history as a people has been shaped by moments of challenge and resilience.

Taraba has experienced episodes of communal tension and conflicts, often arising from ethnic, religious, or resource-based differences.

“These experiences remind us that peace must be continuously nurtured, intentionally built, and collectively sustained.

“The Taraba State Bureau For Peace And Conflict Management was established to serve precisely that purpose to provide a coordinated, professional, and inclusive mechanism for addressing conflicts and promoting peace.

“Today’s launch of our 5-Year Strategic Plan marks a major milestone in that mission. It provides a clear roadmap for strengthening early warning systems, fostering dialogue among communities, empowering youth and women in peacebuilding, and building the institutional capacity of our Bureau to respond effectively to emerging challenges – he said.

“We owe the success of this Strategic Plan to the dedicated collaboration of our stakeholders from government ministries, departments, and agencies to traditional councils, faith-based organizations, women’s groups, civil society, and our own committed team the Members of the Bureau who carefully selected and appointed.

“Your contributions have been invaluable, and I say a heartfelt thank you.

He acknowledge and appreciated the support of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Development (BMZ) through GIZ- PEACECORE II PROJECT, for their generous intervention, adding that it has enhanced the operational capacity through the provision of vital equipment and continuous partnership.

“We also look forward to the engagement of other partners, both national and international, who share our conviction that peace is the cornerstone of progress.

As we launch this Strategy, let it serve as a pledge that we will continue to work together across ethnic, religious, and political divides to make Taraba a shining example of peaceful coexistence in Nigeria.

“May this day mark the beginning of a new era of lasting peace, unity, and prosperity in Taraba State – he added.

In their goodwill messages, the Nigeria Country Director GIZ, Dr. Markus Wagner and Head of Peacecore Project, Ms. Myriam Wedraogo extend profound gratitude to the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), Germany for their generous funding support that has made this initiative possible.

The Country Director represented by the Senior Technical Adviser, Suzan Gopuk said that GIZ’s dedication to strengthening peacebuilding efforts in Nigeria through initiatives like the Peacecore Project.

“The Peace core Project’s work emphasizes collaborative approaches for conflict transformation, seeing partnerships with state entities like the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict Management as vital for impactful peacebuilding.

“Your presence, Your Excellency, underscores the importance of this initiative to our state’s pursuit of peace, stability, and development.

“We are particularly grateful for your foresight and leadership in establishing the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict Management, reflecting your profound commitment to fostering peace, preventing conflicts, and de-escalating tensions in Taraba.

Your interest in creating an environment where communities can coexist harmoniously is truly commendable.

“Taraba State, known for its rich cultural diversity with numerous ethnic groups including the Jukun, Tiv, and Fulani, and blessed with abundant natural resources like fertile lands suitable for agriculture, has witnessed its share of challenges related to conflict and coexistence.

“Communities in Taraba like those in Wukari and Takum have seen interplay of factors impacting peace. In recognition of this, the establishment of the Taraba State Bureau for Peace and Conflict Management marks a significant step towards nurturing peace, harmony, and progress across our state.

According to her, the strategic document outlines our focused approach through four critical pillars to include, Conflict Prevention, Proactive measures to identify and address potential triggers of conflict, fostering early warning systems and community engagement to prevent escalation. Conflict Mediation and Equipping stakeholders with skills for dialogue, mediation, and peaceful resolution of disputes, transforming conflicts into opportunities for growth and understanding. Others are,

Post-Conflict Recovery and Resilience, Supporting communities in rebuilding, healing, and strengthening resilience after conflicts, focusing on rehabilitation and sustainable peace and thought leadership and Coordination positioning the Bureau as a hub for innovative thinking on peacebuilding, coordinating efforts with government agencies, civil society, communities, and partners for impactful interventions.

She added that these pillars reflect our collective commitment to creating an environment where Taraba’s diversity is a strength, not a source of division; where communities coexist with mutual respect; and where peace enables development and prosperity for all.

“Collaboration with traditional institutions like the Kwararafa Traditional structures, youth groups, women’s organizations, and faith-based groups in Taraba will be pivotal.

“We envision this Bureau serving as a catalyst, fostering collaborations that turn aspirations for peace into tangible outcomes benefiting Taraba’s people enhancing social cohesion, supporting agriculture and economic development like initiatives in Mambilla for tourism and agro-processing, improving livelihoods.

She called on stakeholders, government officials, traditional leaders, faith-based organizations, civil society, youth, women, and every citizen to join in this vital journey.

“Together, we can nurture a culture of peace, address conflicts constructively, and build a Taraba State where harmony paves the way for progress and shared prosperity – benefiting communities across Jalingo, Bali, Gassol, and beyond – she concluded.

