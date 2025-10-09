Govs Uzodinma, Aliyu to storm Lagos for 2025 National Women Conference

IBRAHIM QUADRI

The Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his counterpart from Sokoto State, Ahmad Aliyu will be among the 5,000 eminent Nigerians to grace the 2025 National Women Conference, NWC in Lagos State.

NWC is an annual event organized by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) which has been a convergence for women across all walks of life to brainstorm and chart a new and better ways of life for womenfolk.

Speaking during the pre-event press briefing at Alausa, Ikeja, the Lagos State First Lady who is the chairman of COWLSO, Dr (Mrs), Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu said the 25th National Women’s Conference (NWC) will be a milestone edition in the life of the Committee and a celebration of visionary impact and service to humanity.

Governor Nzodimma will be the Special Guest of Honour at the opening ceremony while Governor Aliyu will grace the occasion at the Closing Ceremony on the last day of the Conference.

This year’s Conference is with the theme, “25 Years of Visionary Legacy: Inspiring the Next Generation.”

The Conference will hold from Monday, 28th to Wednesday, 30th October 2025, at the Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

As part of activities marking the Conference, COWLSO will, this Saturday, 11th October 2025, storm Ikorodu for the annual Pre Conference Awareness Walk with the theme “Step Up , Show Up, Never Give Up.”

Mrs Sanwo-Olu said, “For a quarter of a century, COWLSO has stood tall as a formidable platform committed to the advancement, empowerment, and transformation of women here in Lagos and across Nigeria.

“Each of the past edition of this Conference has been a bold statement of purpose, addressing topical issues that touch the lives of women, their families, and their communities, thereby contributing to governance in our dear State.”

She added, “the theme equally challenges us to look back with gratitude, celebrate the legacies we have built, and look forward with hope as we pass the torch to the next generation of women leaders, builders, and change-makers.

“For this annual National Women’s Conference, we are expecting 3,000 physical participants and about 2,000 virtual attendees from within and outside Lagos State. These participants are women from diverse backgrounds, including professionals, policymakers, entrepreneurs, civil society advocates, and homemakers, united by one vision: to build a stronger, more inclusive society.”

The First Lady explained that the presence of the Governors and other top important personalities is not only symbolic of national unity but also underscores the growing recognition of COWLSO as a catalyst for women’s development across the federation.

A series of pre-conference activities that reflect the compassionate spirit of COWLSO and belief in giving back to society has been rolled out.

These activities included free health screenings, environmental sanitation exercises, empowerment of vulnerable persons, and visits to orphanages and care homes, among oyhers.

In line with tradition, the Conference will also feature COWLSO Physical and Virtual Markets, where participants can purchase quality goods and services at subsidized rates from accredited vendors.

The usual vibrant Gala Night will hold on the second day of the Conference and will feature entertainment, cultural showcases, and exciting raffle draws for participants.

For the benefits of those who will join the conference on social media, the Conference will be live streamed on the various social media platforms of the State Government. This will ensure that no one is left out of this grand celebration of women and impact.

The chairperson of the 2025 Conference, Dr (Mrs) Olayemi Oke-Osanyintolu said, “Over the years, our National Women’s Conferences have continued to receive outstanding feedback for their impact, organization, and inspiration. We are confident that this year’s edition, being our Silver Jubilee, will surpass all expectations and deliver yet another unforgettable experience.

“The 25th Anniversary Edition promises to be fun-filled, engaging, entertaining, and intellectually stimulating, with thought-provoking sessions on career, marriage, relationships, entrepreneurship, leadership, and much more.”

She explained that the theme aptly captures the enduring mission of COWLSO and reflects the shared commitment to nurturing a generation of women who will drive purpose, progress, and positive change.

