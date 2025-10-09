FG, Argentina to deepen bilateral cooperation through information and cultural exchange

Chidimma Uchegbu -Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations with the Republic of Argentina, particularly in the areas of information exchange, cultural cooperation, and media collaboration.

The Minister made this known when he received the Ambassador of the Argentine Republic to Nigeria, His Excellency Mr. Nicholas Perrazo Nao, who paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja.

This was contained in the statement signed by the Special Assistant ( Media) to the Minister, Rabiu Ibrahim , the Minister described the visit as one that would further deepen diplomatic ties between the two nations.

He noted that Nigeria and Argentina share a long history of friendly relations built on mutual respect and cooperation in global and regional fora.

“On behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria, I want to assure Your Excellency that we value this visit and see it as another step towards strengthening the friendship and partnership between Nigeria and Argentina.

Our Ministry remains committed to fostering collaboration that promotes mutual understanding, especially in the area of public communication, cultural diplomacy, and people-to-people exchange,” said Idris.

He congratulated Ambassador Perrazo on his continued service in Nigeria, acknowledging his earlier role as Deputy Head of Mission and his current tenure as Ambassador.

The Minister also expressed confidence that his leadership will help advance bilateral cooperation in media development, information exchange, and public enlightenment.

In his remarks, Ambassador Perrazo expressed appreciation for the warm reception and commended Nigeria for its leadership role on the African continent.

He emphasized that information remains a vital bridge connecting people and nations, noting that the exchange of accurate and positive narratives can further strengthen ties between Nigeria and Argentina.

Ambassador Perrazo also remarked on the day’s symbolic significance, coinciding with a friendly football match between the under-20 teams of Nigeria and Argentina, describing it as a reminder of the deep cultural and sporting ties both countries share.

Both parties expressed optimism about exploring new opportunities for collaboration between Nigerian and Argentine media institutions and for expanding cultural exchange initiatives that promote shared values and understanding.

The meeting concluded with mutual assurances of partnership and a commitment to sustaining dialogue that advances the interests of both nations.