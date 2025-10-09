FCTA threatens legal clampdown as River Park estate developers flout directives

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The last may not have been heard of the lingering dispute between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and developers at River Park Estate, Abuja, as the Department of Development Control on Wednesday returned to the estate to halt what it described as an illegal construction in defiance of a ministerial directive.

Director of the department, Mukhtar Galadima, who led the enforcement team, said the operation was aimed at ensuring total compliance with the FCT Minister’s directive that all ongoing developments within the estate be stopped.

“We are here to ensure total compliance with the ministerial directive that no development should be allowed in the River Park Estate,” Galadima told journalists during the exercise.

He explained that the team had carried out similar operations at the location in the past but had to return following reports that the developer had resumed work on site.

“We got a report that there is an ongoing development. That’s why we rushed to ensure that the development is stopped and the structure being put should be removed,” he said.

Galadima noted that the FCTA would no longer rely solely on demolition to enforce compliance, saying the administration was now moving to take legal action against the erring developer.

“Yeah, we’re liaising with our Legal Secretariat to see that this action may be taken up legally so that we don’t come back again,” he explained, warning that “nobody is above government.”

“Maybe there is a perception that he can do as he pleases, but you see, nobody is above government. We have done the kinetic aspect; now we are taking it up legally to ensure that we don’t come back again,” Galadima stated.

He confirmed that the developer was fully aware of the ministerial directive, which followed extensive investigations and recommendations by an ad-hoc committee earlier set up by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

The minister had on August 8, 2025, inaugurated committees to review controversies surrounding the River Park Estate. The committee, in its report, faulted the developers for breaching the Development Lease Agreement (DLA) and recommended that all undeveloped plots in the estate be reverted to the FCTA.

The committee explained that the revocation became necessary due to the expiration and violation of the DLA, as well as the need to reassert administrative control over the affected plots in line with Clause 9.2 of the agreement.

While directing that holders of previous “customary” titles whose plots fall within the estate and have developed in accordance with planning regulations should retain their titles, the committee maintained that all ongoing and fresh constructions must stop until issues around ownership and compliance are fully resolved.

Galadima, however, said the next line of action would be determined after consultations with the FCT Legal Secretariat.

“At this moment I can’t say anything because, as I said earlier, I’m going to consult the Legal Secretariat on what next line of action should be taken,” he said.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2