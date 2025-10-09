Court adjourns Nnamdi Kanu’s trial over pending medical report to Oct 16

Blessing Omale, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned the trial of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to October 16, 2025, to allow the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to submit the report of his medical examination.

Justice James Omotosho, who presided over the case, postponed proceedings after being informed that the NMA had not yet completed its independent medical assessment of Kanu’s health, as ordered by the court.

At Wednesday’s sitting, counsel for the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Suraj S’aad (SAN), told the court that the medical board had communicated its inability to finalise and present the report within the earlier timeline.

With no objection from the defence team, led by Mr. Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), Justice Omotosho adjourned the matter, stating, “The court is adjourned to 16 October for the report of the Nigerian Medical Association.”

The adjournment follows the court’s earlier directive mandating the NMA to conduct an independent and comprehensive health evaluation of the IPOB leader.

Justice Omotosho had instructed the association to constitute a committee of medical professionals drawn from different regions and specialties in Nigeria to assess Kanu’s health condition.

The order was issued after a heated exchange between the prosecution and defence on Kanu’s alleged deteriorating health.

While Mr. Awomolo Adegboyega (SAN), counsel to the DSS, maintained that Kanu was receiving adequate medical care at the DSS facility, the defence argued that his health had worsened and urged the court to order his transfer to the National Hospital, Abuja, for proper treatment.

In response, the court directed the NMA to determine whether the DSS medical facility could sufficiently manage Kanu’s condition or whether he should be transferred for more advanced care.

The court also asked the NMA to state whether Kanu was fit to stand trial.

Although the NMA reportedly concluded its medical examinations and forwarded preliminary findings to the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation, the association’s official report is yet to be presented before the court as required.

Justice Omotosho emphasized that the court would not proceed with the trial until the medical report is formally submitted and reviewed.

The report is expected to play a decisive role in determining the next steps in Kanu’s ongoing prosecution on charges bordering on terrorism.

The case has drawn national and international attention, with rights groups and supporters of the IPOB leader repeatedly calling for transparency in his trial and access to adequate medical care.

The court will reconvene on October 16, 2025, for the submission of the NMA’s report and to decide on further proceedings in the matter.