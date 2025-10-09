Anambra guber: Onitsha Traditional Council condemns use of masquerades to support party candidates

Phil Okose, Onitsha

The Onitsha Traditional Council, Ime Obi Onicha, has issued a strong condemnation of the recent display of masquerades openly supporting a political candidate in the forthcoming Anambra State gubernatorial election.

Making the condemnation through her Chief of Staff, Chief Osita Anionwu, the council said, “This act, which has been widely captured on video and photographs, is a blatant disregard for the revered traditions and customs of the people of Onitsha.

“The Traditional Council views this development as a dangerous precedent that threatens the sanctity and neutrality of Onitsha’s cultural institutions.

For centuries, the people of Onitsha have successfully preserved their unique cultural heritage, embracing modernity while maintaining the integrity of their traditions.

“Masquerades, as sacred embodiments of the ancestors, play a vital role in the spiritual and communal life of Onitsha people.

Their association with political movements or candidates undermines the spiritual authority and communal purpose they serve.

“The Traditional Council notes with concern the increasing trend of external interference in Onitsha’s cultural practices, particularly the use of masquerades from outside Onitsha to influence local customs and traditions.

We stress that these masquerades are alien to Onitsha and have no place in our cultural landscape.

“In light of this development, the Onitsha Traditional Council calls on the security agencies to collaborate with our traditional institution to ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future.

We urge all stakeholders, including political aspirants and their supporters, to respect the cultural heritage of Onitsha and refrain from using sacred institutions for political gain,” the council warned.

The council warned also that the politicization of cultural symbols could potentially lead to undesirable division and conflict among the people of Onitsha and urged its subjects to remain united, strong, and vigilant, and fiercely protect the integrity of her traditions stating that the Onitsha Traditional Council is fully committed to continue to uphold and defend the cultural values that have always defined Onitsha as a people.