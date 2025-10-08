Wike: Tinubu’s administration invests heavily in FCT’s education , infrastructure

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike highlighted the administration’s commitment to transforming Abuja, stating that President Bola Tinubu’s government is investing heavily in education and infrastructure.

Speaking while inaugurating the 15-kilometre rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road from Kado Village to Dei-Dei, Wike revealed that 73 schools are being renovated across the Abuja Municipal Area Council and other districts.

He stated that the government prioritizes tangible development, aligning with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda to make Abuja a world-class city.

Wike emphasized the importance of tax compliance, urging residents to fulfill their tax obligations to support the government’s development initiatives.⁴

“We have awarded the total rehabilitation of Government Secondary School, Dei-Dei. Out of 103 schools, 73 are already under construction, and 33 more will soon be flagged off. Out of 105 projects, 73 are located within AMAC and the city,” Wike said.

He explained that the rehabilitation of schools is part of President Tinubu’s commitment to improving public infrastructure and living standards within the FCT, especially in communities that had long been neglected.

The Minister urged residents to look beyond political rhetoric and judge the administration by its visible record of delivery.

“Do not be deceived by people who come with empty stories. Seeing is believing. You can see the results for yourselves. Those who had opportunities to develop Abuja in the past failed to do so. Mr. President is changing the narrative,” he said.

Wike reiterated that President Tinubu’s administration is determined to consolidate on the renewed hope agenda through continuous flag-offs and timely completion of infrastructure projects.

“We gave them the first chance , they failed. We gave them the second , they failed again. If we make the mistake of giving them a third chance, they will destroy everything. This administration is working hard to make things better for Nigerians and for the people of Abuja,” he said.

He also revealed that the FCT Administration plans to carry out 27 project flag-offs within the month , a record pace of development in Abuja’s history.

The Minister further appealed to contractors to employ local youths and women from host communities, either directly or through subcontracts, to ensure residents benefit economically from the ongoing projects.

“Let our young people and women benefit directly from these projects. They should work, earn, and support their families,” he added.

In her remarks, the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continous support to infrastructure renewal and for prioritizing projects that touch the lives of ordinary citizens.

She stressed that the project was yet another testimony of Mr. President’s vision of delivering roads that promote connectivity, accessibility, and economic growth in the FCT.

While extending appreciation to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his purposeful leadership, Mahmoud emphasized that the rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road from Kado Village to Dei-Dei Junction is of immense significance.

According to her, “This road is a lifeline that serves thousands of commuters daily, linking communities, reducing travel time, improving road safety, and stimulating socio-economic activities across the axis.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2