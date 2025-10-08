23.3 C
Lagos
October 8, 2025
Trending now

Wike: Tinubu’s administration invests heavily in FCT’s education , infrastructure

Healing Heart Foundation marks United Nat’l int’l day of older persons held…

NMDPRA established Nigeria’s most transparent petroleum regulatory framework —Ahmed

Relief for Nigerians as Minister confirms sustenance of Naira-for-crude deal with local…

Tinubu seeks house approval for $2.34bn external borrowing & $500m Sukkuk funds…

Vice President Kashim Shettima commends Shell investments at Nigeria Economic Summit

NITDA intensifies legal expertise with IT Contract Management Workshop 

Police poised to upscale constables enrollment to 30,000, says IG

Akpabio tasks colleagues on constitution review, oversight function, independence of Senate

Taraba Politics: APC Chieftain, Kente denies knowledge of Gov. Kefas decamping to…

Champion Newspapers LTD
News

Wike: Tinubu’s administration invests heavily in FCT’s education , infrastructure

by Peter Anayo0108

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

 

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike highlighted the administration’s commitment to transforming Abuja, stating that President Bola Tinubu’s government is investing heavily in education and infrastructure.

Speaking while inaugurating the 15-kilometre rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road from Kado Village to Dei-Dei, Wike revealed that 73 schools are being renovated across the Abuja Municipal Area Council and other districts.

He stated that the government prioritizes tangible development, aligning with Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda to make Abuja a world-class city.

Wike emphasized the importance of tax compliance, urging residents to fulfill their tax obligations to support the government’s development initiatives.⁴

“We have awarded the total rehabilitation of Government Secondary School, Dei-Dei. Out of 103 schools, 73 are already under construction, and 33 more will soon be flagged off. Out of 105 projects, 73 are located within AMAC and the city,” Wike said.

He explained that the rehabilitation of schools is part of President Tinubu’s commitment to improving public infrastructure and living standards within the FCT, especially in communities that had long been neglected.

The Minister urged residents to look beyond political rhetoric and judge the administration by its visible record of delivery.

“Do not be deceived by people who come with empty stories. Seeing is believing. You can see the results for yourselves. Those who had opportunities to develop Abuja in the past failed to do so. Mr. President is changing the narrative,” he said.

Wike reiterated that President Tinubu’s administration is determined to consolidate on the renewed hope agenda through continuous flag-offs and timely completion of infrastructure projects.

“We gave them the first chance , they failed. We gave them the second , they failed again. If we make the mistake of giving them a third chance, they will destroy everything. This administration is working hard to make things better for Nigerians and for the people of Abuja,” he said.

He also revealed that the FCT Administration plans to carry out 27 project flag-offs within the month , a record pace of development in Abuja’s history.

The Minister further appealed to contractors to employ local youths and women from host communities, either directly or through subcontracts, to ensure residents benefit economically from the ongoing projects.

“Let our young people and women benefit directly from these projects. They should work, earn, and support their families,” he added.

In her remarks, the FCT Minister of State, Mariya Mahmoud applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his continous support to infrastructure renewal and for prioritizing projects that touch the lives of ordinary citizens.

She stressed that the project was yet another testimony of Mr. President’s vision of delivering roads that promote connectivity, accessibility, and economic growth in the FCT.

While extending appreciation to FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, for his purposeful leadership, Mahmoud emphasized that the rehabilitation of the Old Keffi Road from Kado Village to Dei-Dei Junction is of immense significance.

According to her, “This road is a lifeline that serves thousands of commuters daily, linking communities, reducing travel time, improving road safety, and stimulating socio-economic activities across the axis.”

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

International Customs Day: NCS reiterates commitment to leveraging on technology

Editor

6 Div Garrison wins Army’s 2025 Inter-Brigade competition in Rivers

Peter Anayo

Umahi deploys ministry’s team to flooded section of Lafia-Makurdi road, tasks members on permanent solution

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO