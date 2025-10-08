TETFund Commissions Two Projects At Akwa Ibom College of Education.

Akaiso Eyo-Akaiso, Uyo.

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has commissioned two projects at the Akwa Ibom State College of Education, Afaha Nsit. The two projects were a three story administrative block with 65 offices, four computer laboratories and a conference hall and a ICT center.

Before cutting the tape to inaugurate the projects, the BoT chairman of TETFUND, Rt. Hon. Aminu Masari disclosed that N7.4bn has been appropriated for projects at the college out of which N6.9 billion has already been utilized, leaving a balance of N462.9 million, most of which has been committed to ongoing projects. He emphasized that the commissioning of the projects aligns with TETFund’s vision of making Nigerian institutions globally competitive and relevant.

He said, “The total cost of the projects to be commissioned today is N1,391,116,511.32. You may wish to know also that from the start of TETFund interventions to this College, the Fund has allocated a total of N7,388,131,247.96 for infrastructure-related projects only.

“Out of this, a total of N6,925,204,879.46 has been accessed, leaving a balance of N462,926,368.50, most of which are already committed.”

He pledged TETFund’s sustained commitment to infrastructure interventions in tertiary institutions across the country.

He added, “For us at TETFund, the inauguration of projects is a pointer to progress and success in aligning with TETFund’s vision of making our institutions globally relevant and competitive in this age of pronounced digital advancement and the increasing relevance and impact of Artificial Intelligence.

“We are resolved, as an agency of the Federal Government, to keep pace with current advancements and are making significant efforts to ensure that our beneficiary institutions are up to date through support to acquire relevant tools of work for knowledge creation, learning, research, and supporting teacher training, entrepreneurship, and skills development.”

Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, commended TETFund’s intervention, noting that the intervention at the Akwa Ibom State University and the commissioning of the project at the College of Education are appreciated.

Eno, who was represented by the state’s Commissioner of Education, Prof. Ubong Umoh, said these interventions show the extent to which the Renewed Hope of President Bola Tinubu and the ARISE agenda of the state government are shaping education to make life better for Nigerians.

He said, “From what we see in Akwa Ibom State University, a significant signature of TETFund, and what we are seeing here in the College of Education, Afaha Nsit, in accessing over N7bn, this is commendable. It shows the extent to which the Renewed Hope of Mr President in education aligns with the emphasis on education of the ARISE agenda to make Nigeria hopeful and great again.”

Provost of the College, Prof. Daniel Udo, appealed to TETFund to sustain the support to the institution in furtherance of the cordial and mutual working relations it had built over time with the College.

The project contractor, Ms. Jennifer Igwe, from Yusal Teleview Nigeria Limited, informed that the new Administrative Building consists of three suspended floors, accommodating 65 offices, well-furnished, four equipped computer labs, and a conference hall.

The event spilled over to the institution’s 8th, 9th, 10th, 11th, 12th, and 13th combined convocation, also attended by the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, representedl by Mr. Babatunde Oladije, Sen. Ita Enang, and the College Management Team, among others.

The Provost of the College, Prof. Daniel Udo, appealed to TETFund to sustain its support to the institution. In the spirit of a typical Oliver Twist, the provost also made case for the construction of a strong perimeter fencing to replace the present one which always gives way whenever it rains heavily, to ward off the criminal elements and prevent the facility from theft and vandalization.