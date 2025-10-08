Osun Amotekun commander survives assassination attempt

22.9 C
by Peter Anayo097

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

 

The Commander of the Osun Amotekun Corps, Dr. Isaac Omoyele, has survived an assassination attempt late Monday night after being ambushed by unknown gunmen.

The incident which said to have occurred around 10:05 p.m. on Monday, shortly after Omoyele closed from duty at the Amotekun Corps Headquarters in Osogbo, as masked men opened fire on his vehicle.

When contacted by our correspondent, the command spokesperson, Yusuf Idowu, confirmed that the Commander sustained gunshot injuries and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed medical facility.

He added that Omoyele is responding to treatment as his condition is now stable, and he is under protective watch.

His words, “When the commander got to Kobo, some armed men suddenly in a moving vehicle double side by side with his car and started firing. Their faces were covered, and before he could react, they opened fire on my vehicle. Bullets riddled the car. He didn’t stop. He kept driving through the hail of gunfire. He was hit, but managed to escape.

“He his presently receiving treatment at a hospital, under protective watch, and I can say he his responding to treatment.”

Reacting to the development via a phone conversation, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Ojelabi, said the command had received the report from Amotekun operatives and had since commenced investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He said, “some of Amotekun’s operatives reported an attempted assassination on their boss’s life, we are working on it, he couldn’t come in person but we acknowledge that report.

“The personnel that came told us that they had rushed him(Omoyele) to an hospital where he is receiving treatment, and we confirmed that.

“If he is ready to prove assassination attempt on him after his medical he can come forward, we will help him to do his case.”

 

