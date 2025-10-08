NUPRC unveils roadmap to unlock Nigeria’s Gas reserves

… attract investments

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has unveiled a regulatory roadmap aimed at unlocking over 55 trillion cubic feet of uncommitted gas reserves and attracting billions of dollars in new investments into the country’s gas value chain.

Speaking at the 3rd Gas Investment Forum in Lagos, NUPRC’s Executive Commissioner, Development and Production, Engr. Enorense Amadasu highlighted the commission’s strategic focus on driving gas development, monetization, and infrastructure expansion.

According to a press statement issued by Eniola Akinkuotu Head, Media and Strategic Communication, Nigeria’s proven gas reserves stand at 210.54 trillion cubic feet, with 109.51 TCF of Non-Associated Gas (NAG) and 101.03 TCF of Associated Gas (AG). About 55 TCF remains uncommitted to existing or planned monetization projects, presenting a significant investment opportunity.

The statement explained that the country’s annual average daily gas production is 6.99 billion standard cubic feet, with a Reserves Replacement Ratio of 1.56 and a Reserves Life Index of about 92.7 years.

The statement reads in part “The NUPRC has approved over 25 Non-Associated Gas Field Development Plans, unlocking nearly 9,790 BSCF of reserves, 3.54 BSCF/D of gas, and attracting over $4.9 billion in CAPEX investments.

The commission is facilitating regulatory approvals for upstream gas supply to major projects like NLNG Train 7, the AKK Pipeline, and the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Project.

The NUPRC is monitoring 19 active gas development projects, with a combined capacity of 3.55 BSCF/D. About 88% of these projects are in the engineering phase, while 12% have progressed to construction or fabrication.

The commission’s regulatory roadmap aligns with the Federal Government’s National Gas Policy and Energy Transition Plan, prioritizing decarbonization, clean energy adoption, and inclusive economic growth.

Amadasu emphasized the NUPRC’s efforts to attract new investments by eliminating entry barriers, driving the Decade of Gas Initiative, facilitating access to fiscal incentives, and promoting cluster and nodal gas infrastructure development.

The commission is organizing a Gas Production Ramp-up Strategy Workshop in Q4 2025 to further drive gas development.

