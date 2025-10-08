Lagos, BOI sign MoU to ensure occupational safety, health for all

.As NLC seeks justice, fair play for workers

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU with the Bank of Industry, BOI as part of ensuring safety across the State.

The sigining took place during Y2025 Lagos State Occupational Safety and Health Conference held at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island.

The theme of this year’s conference was “Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) as a catalyst for nation Building.”

The MoU was signed by the Governor on behalf of the Lagos State Safety Commission, LSSC and BOI, noting “we will work with you, we’ll handle you to ensure that we’re not just saying it, we want to actually have safety first in everything that we’re doing.”

28 Occupational Safety Officers were also unveiled with Governor Sanwo-Olu as the Commandant.

Sanwo-Olu noted, “We use this as a springboard to encourage others and so you can see that what we’re building is not just a policy that is far off or an integration that is not people-centric, it is that conversation that we believe we will leave here truly blessed and understanding what everybody’s role and responsibility must be.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu recalled during COVID-19 pandemic, saying “It was such a difficult time for us and Lanre was just being recently appointed and I said to him that you know this is the only time where we truly can protect life and property. We truly can help our people to live in a safe and secure environment and I’m happy that with the safety commission, all of you working together we were able to reverse what we thought was going to be a catastrophic experience for us into something that was very manageable because Lagos was the centerpiece during the COVID-19 pandemic

“And we were able to do new initiatives like the gradual reopening of the economy, ensuring that you can register to open, ensuring that you can come and work with you. These are some of the things that we are working on. You can see that this has helped us to further institutionalize the safety commission and you’ve seen we have registered almost 20 000 businesses in one form or the other, where from the comfort of the office they can actually remotely see and assess what you’re doing and they can give you a clean bill.”

“We believe that this enduring initiative has not only strengthened the compliance but have also made a lot of people accountable. It reflects our administration’s unwavering commitment to building a culture of safety and resilience across the state through the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“We have designed and implemented practical result driven interventions across critical sectors of our economy. It has resulted in drastic reduction.”

The Governorr added, “The enforcement is coming down because people are now ensuring and understanding that they can self-regulate themselves, knowing what is expected of them and we’ve seen reduction in construction in manufacturing, in also some educational establishments in hospitality, event management food industry and the likes and this is essentially driven by routine and impromptu safety audits and inspection.

“While we believe that lessons are being learnt and they are essentially being transmitted into more safety and more practical enablement, we have also pioneered a signing today which we’ve seen the first legal safety policy document that continues to guide our strategies, it continues to strengthen our accountability and to demonstrate governments unwavering commitment to protecting life and property

The Governor commended the Lagos State Safety Commission for their giant strides. And it has made a significant influence. We believe the mandate that we set out for you.

He charged the safety officers to ensure that there’s fairness and justice at all times. “If you don’t need to shut a place down, do not shut it down. If you think that what they did is just to encourage them, to speak to them, that’s all you need to do. It’s when you know that you want the full hand of the law on them, then you do not shy away from doing that. And so we need to do it responsibly, with a sense of accountability.

Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, LSSC, Lanre Mojola said, “We realize that enforcement action is reducing as compliance is increasing. As we continue to go to more places to inspect more places, largely our enforcement is returned. But we still ensure that Vertical Transportation Equipment are fully enforced to the letter as Lagos continues to move on.

Continuing, Mojola added, “We’re doing a lot of work in terms of regulations. Some of the regulations have been around swimming pool control, construction safety, dangerous goods, transportation. Lagos has the port. So we find out that a lot of people move things, dangerous goods, oil, gas, from Lagos to the hinterland.”

He added, “One of the things that we’ve also done is the establishment of the Occupational Safety Officers. It’s the first in Africa. Just like the E1 was first over the weekend.

“Today, we’re introducing 28 new Occupational Safety Officers for Lagos State Government. We intend to continue to employ more as time passes on.”

He reiterated that over 20,000 facilities already registered have GPIS with pictorial evidence.

Mojola stated that the commission is leveraging on AI. “How do we ensure that we can predict issues before they crystallize?”

Mojola stated, “The game changer for us is the Domestic Safety Platform. Working with the Ministry of Justice, working with the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development and LASRRA, we’re developing a platform where we can indeed validate every single domestic staff in Lagos.

“And that way, we’re safeguarding the domestic staff. We’re also safeguarding their principals by ensuring that we’re putting in domestic safety principles. This, we believe, will impact everyone across Lagos State.”

In his welcome address, the Commissioner for Special Duties and lntergovernmental Relations, Mr Olugbenga Oyerinde stressed the Occupational and general public safety remains a top priority to the State Government, noting “every Lagosian, deserves to live, work, and move freely without any fear.

“This conference has become a platform to host leaders of thought, Safety practitioners, policy makers, and industry players who come together to exchange ideas, review progress, and to chart pathways for safer workplaces and safer communities,” the Commissioner added.

Meanwhile,The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called for justice and fair treatment for all workers as it joins the rest of the world to mark the Decent Work Day.

NLC President, Mr Joe Ajaero, made the call in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, stressing that the rights and welfare of workers must not be compromised.

Ajaero said the day provided an opportunity to demand an end to exploitation and impunity in workplaces across Nigeria.

He urged government and private employers to uphold the four pillars of decent work, job creation, social protection, rights at work, and social dialogue.

According to him, the principles of decent work were being undermined by both government agencies and some private employers, thereby sabotaging industrialisation and economic diversification.

Ajaero said no nation could achieve true development while repressing workers’ rights and promoting inequality.

Commenting on the dispute between Dangote Group and its workers, Ajaero said no company in Nigeria was above the law or should disregard workers’ rights.

He accused the company of violating employees’ freedom of association and commended the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) for defending its members.

The NLC president said it was dangerous to frame legitimate union activities as sabotage, urging government to protect workers instead of taking a side with powerful employers.

Ajaero called for strict enforcement of labour laws and an end to the “sacred cow syndrome”, saying the protection of vulnerable workers must remain a national priority. (NAN)

