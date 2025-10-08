27 C
Champion Newspapers LTD
Lady Adejoke Okenwo at 60 years Thanksgiving Service held at Our Saviour Anglican Church TBS Lagos

by Peter Anayo071

L-r… The celebrant Lady Adejoke Okenwo, her husband,  Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Limited, Sir Olu Okenwo; The Ven & Archdeacon of Ikoyi (Anglican Church), The Ven Folorunso OreOluwa Agbelusi, retired pioneer Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Ifo in Nigeria. Rt. Rev. Joseph Akin Odejide, during the birthday thanksgiving service of Lady Adejoke Okenwo at 60 years held at Our Saviour Anglican Church TBS, Lagos, Yesterday 5/I0/2025 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Limited, Sir Olu Okenwo, his wife Lady Adejoke, praising God.

L-r… The Celebrant Lady Adejoke Okenwo with Professor (Mrs.) Motunrayo Olumakaiye.

L-r …  Wife of retired Major General, Mrs. Gwendolyn  Nwachukwu, a Nigerian journalist, Ruth Osime; Chairman of  Globe MotorsMrs Nkiru Anumudu.

Retired Major General Ike Nwachukwu and his wife, Mrs. Gwendolyn.

L-r… Chairman of Channels Media Group,  Mr John Momoh; his wife Mrs, Mrs. Olusola Momoh; Co-founder of Lapis Lazuli  Ministries, Dr. Mina Bellma Bajomo.

L-r… Co-founder of Lapis Lazuli  MinistriesDrMina Bellma Bajomo; the celebrant wife of Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Limited, Lady Adejoke Okenwo; Vice-Chair of Channels Media Group,  Mrs. Olusola Momoh; CEO of Brittania-U Nigeria Limited, Mrs Catherine Uju Ifejika.

L-r… The Celebrant, Lady Adejoke Okenwo, is in a dancing mood with Lady  Chi  Ziggy Azikwe.

 

L-r… Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Lagos chapter, and Bishop of the Methodist Church of Lagos, Dr Stephen Adegbite; Bishop Timothy Olatunji and Bishop Jacob Ibi-kunle.

L-r… Chairman of  Globe Motors, Mrs Nkiru Anumudu; the Celebrant, wife of Chairman of Gibraltar Construction Limited, Lady Adejoke Okenwo; A Nigerian journalist, Ruth Osime.

L-r… Lady Adejoke Okenwo, with Senator Gbenga Ashafa.

 

L-r…  Angela Madueme, Lady Adejoke Okenwo;  Ibidappa Agbelusi.

L-r … Mr  Akingboyega  Akinkugbe, Mr Wale Kolafe and Mr  Lovett Yembra.

The celebrant Lady Adejoke Okenwo, poses wth friends.

L-r … Dr Segun Ogunsola, his wife, Vice Chancellor University of Lagos, Prof Folasade Ogunsola.

Sitting is  Oyinkansola Badejo- Okusanya (SAN), Swearing in as a senior Advocate of Nigeria, surrounded by friends and family during the birthday thanksgiving service of Lady Adejoke Okenwo at 60 years held in Lagos on  5/I0/2025 … PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

