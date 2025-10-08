Kukah, Sanusi, Atedo Rally Behind Dangote Refinery, Warn Labour Against Disruption

A group of eminent Nigerians, top business leaders, clerics, and civil society advocates, have cautioned the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and the organised labour movement against actions capable of undermining national economic interests, particularly concerning the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

In a joint statement signed by Atedo Peterside (CON), Khalifa Muhammad Sanusi II, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah (CON), Osita Chidoka, Opeyemi Adamolekun, and several other prominent Nigerians, the group described recent disruptions and threats of industrial action around the refinery as unfortunate and dangerous to Nigeria’s energy security and investment outlook.

They noted that while government mediation had helped de-escalate tensions, the episode underscored the need for restraint and dialogue in addressing labour grievances.

“The right to organise cannot become a licence to hold the economy hostage,” the statement warned. “Productive enterprises that lower costs and create jobs must be safeguarded. Industrial disputes, if not carefully managed, risk discouraging both domestic and foreign investment at a time when Nigeria most needs capital and innovation. A refinery of this scale is a national lifeline, with profound consequences for jobs, energy security, and inflation.”

The leaders lamented that for decades, Nigerians endured the collapse of government-owned refineries, the waste of trillions of naira in subsidies, and dependence on fuel imports. “These failures left citizens exposed to scarcity, inflation, and insecurity”.

Describing the Dangote Refinery as “a national symbol of what bold domestic investment can achieve,” the leaders said Nigerians have already begun to feel its impact through the significant drop in fuel prices from about N1,500 per litre to around N820 in some areas, and the resulting reductions in transport fares and food costs.

“This impact on transport and food prices gives Nigerians a glimpse of how local productivity can improve daily life,” they added. “It also sends a message to investors at home and abroad that genuine industry, rather than speculation, can still thrive in Nigeria.”

The group stressed that while workers’ rights must be protected, such rights must also be exercised responsibly and within the law.

They also dismissed allegations of monopoly, clarifying that the refinery operates in an open market where others are free to invest. Stakeholders with genuine competition concerns, they advised, should approach statutory regulators such as the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) rather than resort to strikes or blockades.

“There is no legal monopoly here,” the statement noted. “others are free to invest in refining, provided they can mobilise the necessary resources and expertise.”

Commending the Federal Government, labour unions, and the management of Dangote Refinery for stepping back from confrontation, the signatories urged all parties to embrace dialogue as a lasting framework for resolving disputes.

“This crisis is not about a refinery or any other business,” the statement noted. “It is about the direction of our economy: whether we will continue in a cycle of scarcity and rent-seeking or build a future anchored on productivity, fairness, and shared prosperity. The Dangote refinery represents an audacious step forward. It should not be undermined but strengthened — as a signal to other industrialists that investing in Nigeria’s future is worthwhile”.

The statement was also signed by Ibrahim Dahiru Waziri, Abubakar Siddique Mohammed, Obonganwan Barbara Etim James, Senator Sola Akinyede, Dudu Mamman Manuga, Dr. Salamatu Hussaini Suleiman, Arunma Oteh, and Aisha Yesufu.