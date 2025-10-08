28.8 C
Lagos
October 8, 2025
Trending now

Vandals destroy components of Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor- NRC

Katsina State governor, NSITF partner on ECS, as fund reiterates commitment to…

Gov Fubara assures completion of Emohua-Ogbakiri-Egbelu road project in Dec

Kampala declaration on Agriculture the Way-Forward – Minister

CFAM moves into Rehoboth on Jesus Highway

FG raises the alarm over deteriorating health condition of Nigerian pastor, Egbaji…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 8, 2025

PenCom reiterates commitment to revolutionary approach to pension administration

Lagos, BOI sign MoU to ensure occupational safety, health for all

Osun Amotekun commander survives assassination attempt

Champion Newspapers LTD
Insurance digest

Katsina State governor, NSITF partner on ECS, as fund reiterates commitment to workers’ welfare for improved productivity

by Peter Anayo043

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

 

The Governor of Katsina State, Umar Radda, has said his government would partner with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in the area of improved productivity, promising the support of his administration for the Employees’ Compensation Scheme of the fund.

Radda who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Management of the Fund at its Abuja Corporate Headquarters, said the partnership would boost the welfare of workers for effective performance.

The management of NSITF, led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barrister Olúwaṣeun Mayomi Faleye, the Executive Director Administration, Barrister Samaila Abdu, Executive Director Operations, Mrs Mojisolaoluwa Alli- Macaulay, Executive Director Finance and Investments, Mr Ayodele Olufemi, and members of the Board were on hand to receive the governor.

Welcoming Governor Umar Radda, Faleye said the “management is committed to a more productive Nigeria through safer workplace.”

He posited that placing the welfare of workers would bring about a huge boost to national economy as it would improve productivity.

The NSITF Managing Director told the governor that most states and local governments are not compliant with the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, stressing that the Non-Compliance was worrisome given the number of workers involved and its implications for the workforce and national development.

Faleye, therefore, called on the governor to ensure that Katsina State and its local governments are compliant with the ECS for the sake of the workers and effective service delivery in the state.

Governor Radda had earlier stated that another reason he was on the visit was to see how the newly appointed Executive Director of Administration, Barrister Samaila Abdu, an indigene of Katsina State, was performing.

He explained that he made it a point of duty to visit his constituents who have appointments at the federal level to know if they were representing the state well.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

NAICOM and Nigeria Police Force launch joint committee on compulsory Insurance Enforcement

Peter Anayo

Insurance Meets Tech 2025 gets bigger with NCRIB driving broker-led participation

Kelvin Egerue

NDIC: Senate confirms Sunday, Katata’s appointments

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO