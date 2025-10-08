Katsina State governor, NSITF partner on ECS, as fund reiterates commitment to workers’ welfare for improved productivity

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Governor of Katsina State, Umar Radda, has said his government would partner with the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF) in the area of improved productivity, promising the support of his administration for the Employees’ Compensation Scheme of the fund.

Radda who stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Management of the Fund at its Abuja Corporate Headquarters, said the partnership would boost the welfare of workers for effective performance.

The management of NSITF, led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive, Barrister Olúwaṣeun Mayomi Faleye, the Executive Director Administration, Barrister Samaila Abdu, Executive Director Operations, Mrs Mojisolaoluwa Alli- Macaulay, Executive Director Finance and Investments, Mr Ayodele Olufemi, and members of the Board were on hand to receive the governor.

Welcoming Governor Umar Radda, Faleye said the “management is committed to a more productive Nigeria through safer workplace.”

He posited that placing the welfare of workers would bring about a huge boost to national economy as it would improve productivity.

The NSITF Managing Director told the governor that most states and local governments are not compliant with the Employees’ Compensation Scheme, stressing that the Non-Compliance was worrisome given the number of workers involved and its implications for the workforce and national development.

Faleye, therefore, called on the governor to ensure that Katsina State and its local governments are compliant with the ECS for the sake of the workers and effective service delivery in the state.

Governor Radda had earlier stated that another reason he was on the visit was to see how the newly appointed Executive Director of Administration, Barrister Samaila Abdu, an indigene of Katsina State, was performing.

He explained that he made it a point of duty to visit his constituents who have appointments at the federal level to know if they were representing the state well.

