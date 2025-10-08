INEC chairman, Yakubu bows out after 10yrs in charge, gets national honour

.As May Agbamuche-Mbu takes over in acting capacity

.Stakeholders task Tinubu on wider consultation on choice of substantive chairman

.ADC chairman, David Mark accuses President of hijacking legislative, judicial functions

IGNATIUS OKOROCHA, Abuja

In a surprise leadership shake-up at Nigeria’s electoral umpire, Professor Mahmood Yakubu has handed over the reins of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to National Commissioner May Agbamuche-Mbu, who now serves as Acting National Chairman.

Yakubu made the announcement on Tuesday during a high-level meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) at the INEC headquarters in Abuja.

Agbamuche-Mbu, the oldest-serving National Commissioner by date of appointment, is stepping into the top role at a critical time for Nigeria’s electoral system, as the commission faces mounting pressure to implement deep reforms and restore public trust ahead of future elections.

The outgoing National Chairman of INEC made this disclosure at the third regular quarterly meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for 2025, held at the Commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

Prof. Yakubu welcomed the commissioners to what would be his final quarterly engagement as chairman, expressing gratitude for their support and dedication over the years.

The meeting, he noted, coincided with the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise, which began seven weeks ago.

According to him,the latest figures released by the Commission, 6.8 million Nigerians have commenced their registration online, while 1.2 million have completed their registration in person.

The CVR exercise, he explained, will continue until August 2026, when it will be suspended not later than 90 days before the next general election in line with legal provisions.

Prof. Yakubu highlighted the Commission’s ongoing preparations for several major elections, including the Anambra State Governorship Election scheduled for next month, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Area Council elections in February 2026, the Ekiti State Governorship Election in June 2026, and the Osun State Governorship Election in August 2026.

He further disclosed that INEC has already commenced preliminary activities for the 2027 General Election, pending the passage of a new Electoral Act currently before the National Assembly.

The anticipated reforms, he noted, would necessitate revisions to the Commission’s regulations, guidelines, and election manuals.

Reflecting on his decade-long leadership, Prof. Yakubu detailed INEC’s extensive digital transformation, including the consolidation of the biometric register of voters and the replacement of several manual processes with technology-driven platforms.

Among these innovations are systems for candidate nomination, accreditation of observers and media, submission of polling and collation agents, voter accreditation, and result management.

He also mentioned new technologies introduced with the support of development partners to enhance collation management, election monitoring, and training of electoral staff.

“The Commission has made tremendous progress,” he said, “but a lot more still needs to be done, especially in cleaning up the voters’ register, reviewing polling unit locations, and improving the management of internally displaced persons (IDPs) during elections.”

Prof. Yakubu announced that, in accordance with Section 306(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), he had decided to step down.

Following consultations with other national commissioners, Mrs. May Agbamuche-Mbu, the most senior National Commissioner by date of appointment, will assume office as Acting Chairman pending the appointment of a substantive head.

“This will allow the appointing authorities enough time to name a new chairman and enable smooth transition as the Commission prepares for major elections ahead,” he explained.

Prof. Yakubu expressed deep appreciation to the 24 National Commissioners and 67 Resident Electoral Commissioners he had worked with since 2015, as well as the staff of the Commission nationwide.

He extended gratitude to the National Assembly, political parties, the National Peace Committee chaired by General Abdulsalami Abubakar (GCFR), civil society groups, the media, labour unions, security agencies, and development partners for their cooperation and support.

He reserved special praise for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), describing corps members as “the most patriotic, educated, and dedicated election officials,” and acknowledged his family for their patience throughout his tenure.

“Nigerians’ comments and criticisms encouraged rather than discouraged us to persevere,” he said.

“Together, we built a foundation for credible elections in Africa’s most populous democracy.”

Prof. Yakubu unveiled two major publications chronicling his decade-long stewardship:

• “Election Management in Nigeria 2015–2025” — a comprehensive compendium of INEC’s activities over the last ten years, and

• “Innovations in Electoral Technology 2015–2025” — a detailed account of the technological reforms introduced under his leadership.

Both publications, he announced, are available on the Commission’s website for public access.

The outgoing chairman offered prayers for Nigeria’s continued democratic growth and officially handed over his notes to Mrs. Agbamuche-Mbu.

“With your indulgence,” he said with a smile, “I would like to invite you all to join me for a farewell photograph.

From this point onward, this meeting will be chaired by the Acting Chairman of the Commission.”

Prof. Yakubu’s departure marks the end of a defining era in Nigeria’s electoral history — one characterized by innovation, transparency, and an unwavering commitment to deepening democracy.

.ADC chairman, David Mark accuses President of hijacking legislative, judicial functions

However,The National Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Chief David Mark, has alleged attempts by President Bola Tinubu to subject the legislature and the judiciary to the whims of the executive arm of government.

Mark made this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja, while delivering his opening address during the meeting of the ADC’s National Working Committee (NWC).

In his apology Mark noted that the legislative and judicial arms have suffered considerable erosion of their independence, Mark accused Tinubu of “subtle” and “crude” interference with the two arms.

According to him, “As a former President of the Senate, I am alarmed by attempts; subtle and crude, to bend the legislature and judiciary to the will of the executive.”

The chairman promised that if elected in 2027, his party will defend separation of powers, restore legislative and judicial independence, and strengthen oversight so that budgets serve the public interest, not private appetites.

“We will end the culture of parallel budgets and extra-budgetary maneuvers by enforcing strict and transparent planning, timely appropriations, and rigorous auditing.

“The judiciary must again be a refuge for every citizen. We will back an independent, efficient, and trusted bench-appointments on merit, transparent case management, time-bound rulings, and a bias for justice over empty technicalities,” he added.

Mark noted that Nigerians are tired of slogans and “statistics that do not translate into their welfare and their basic needs for food, power, jobs, and safety.

Continuing with emphasis, Mark said, “We will focus on what works. We will pursue price stability and productivity through credible, rules-based coordination of fiscal and monetary policy.

“We will deliver reliable power supply by expanding power generation, fixing transmission bottlenecks, and rewarding distribution performance.

“We will secure our food supply by supporting farmers and agricultural value chains from inputs and storage to processing and markets.

“We will back small businesses and industry with affordable, performance-tied credit and local content that creates jobs, not rent. And we will shine a bright light on every naira—no parallel budgets, no black-box spending, no sacred cows.”

The party chairman asked that if elected, the ADC should be judged by what Nigerians feel in their daily lives, rhetorics and bland statistics: lower volatility, more reliable power, visible projects, and decent work.

The party promised Afro-centric foreign policy, rooted in regional integration and international peace.

“We will champion trade within Africa, harmonise standards that open markets for Nigerian goods and services, leverage diaspora capital, and build coalitions that keep our sub-region stable and prosperous,” he said.

The chairman sounded tough on party supremacy and disciple within the ADC, listing character, competence, courage, and discipline as the operative words.

“These four pillars will guide our choices, shape our culture, and anchor our performance. This National Working Committee has urgent tasks. We must review our constitution to reflect the new order, develop a code of ethics, financing rules, and compliance systems.

“We must establish functional ward, local government, and state structures with trained organisers, digital registers, and service desks. We will build a leadership pipeline through a merit-based academy-policy, ethics, communications, and delivery.

“We will receive reports from the secretariat and zones and prepare for regular and off-cycle elections well in advance. And we will field only credible and viable candidates who meet the 4-pillar standard-Character, Competence, Courage, and Discipline.

“Nigeria and Nigerians-will accept nothing less. The political class has too often served itself. We must change this outdated pattern. We must model a new attitude to leadership across every sphere-public, private, and civic.

“Let it be said of the ADC that we kept faith with the people, that we were steady under pressure, honest in our dealings, and relentless in delivery. We do not seek power for its own sake; we seek it to build a legacy worthy of our children.

“A new tomorrow is achievable-if we start the work today. Let the work begin now.”

The party leader expressed the conviction that Nigeria can, and will, work for everyone-and with a commitment to build a party bigger than any personality, stronger than any moment and positively different from any party in the annals of the country.

Stating the determination of the ADC leadership, Mark said, “We have set aside narrow interests for the common good. The road will be uphill. Sacrifice will be demanded. Those threatened by democracy will resist it. Still, we advance-calmly, courageously, together as a formidable team.

“What makes the ADC different is simple: We will be a party of purpose and determination, not impulses- an institution that champions democratic values and a culture of accountability and responsibility across its organs and in every government it forms.

“Our mission is not only to attain power in 2027; it is also to leave a legacy which the future generations will be proud to inherit. We are in a marathon we must complete-and win. Failure is not an option.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2