23.3 C
Lagos
October 8, 2025
Trending now

Wike: Tinubu’s administration invests heavily in FCT’s education , infrastructure

Healing Heart Foundation marks United Nat’l int’l day of older persons held…

NMDPRA established Nigeria’s most transparent petroleum regulatory framework —Ahmed

Relief for Nigerians as Minister confirms sustenance of Naira-for-crude deal with local…

Tinubu seeks house approval for $2.34bn external borrowing & $500m Sukkuk funds…

Vice President Kashim Shettima commends Shell investments at Nigeria Economic Summit

NITDA intensifies legal expertise with IT Contract Management Workshop 

Police poised to upscale constables enrollment to 30,000, says IG

Akpabio tasks colleagues on constitution review, oversight function, independence of Senate

Taraba Politics: APC Chieftain, Kente denies knowledge of Gov. Kefas decamping to…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Photo Gallery

Healing Heart Foundation marks United Nat’l int’l day of older persons held in Lagos

by Peter Anayo093

L-r… Mrs  Chika Okafor; Mrs Ngozi Erem, President at Healing Heart Foundation Rev.. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi, guest Speaker, Pastor  Meshach Oluchukwu Ojukwu; Mrs. Apollonia   Alieze and Mrs Chinwe Ojukwu, to mark the  United Nations International Day of Older Persons, organised by Healing Heart Foundation, held in Lagos on 4/10/2025.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi (middle ), with their food items, poses with the Older Persons to mark the  United Nations International Day of Older Persons.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi poses with the Older Persons at the cutting of the cake to mark the  United Nations International Day of Older Persons.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi (middle) poses with the Older Persons, with their food items, to mark the  United Nations International Day of the Older Persons.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi (right )  watches as  Peace Japheth appreciates her Mother Deaconess C Elekwa, a member of the Foundation.

R-l … Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation Rev.(Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi is presenting a gift to  Deaconess C Elekwa, a member of the Foundation, while her daughter watches.

Mama  Funmilayo is being appreciated by her daughter.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi (right ) serving the participants Food during the United Nations International Day of Older Persons, organised by Healing Heart Foundation, held in Lagos on 4/10/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Budget defense of Ministry of Environment held at  Nat’l Assembly in Abuja 

Peter Anayo

Nigerian Society of Engineers Launches Week-Long Programme on “21st Century Innovation in Blue Economy”

Peter Anayo

Nigeria’s First Lady celebrates Dev of Education in Nigeria

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO