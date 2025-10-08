Healing Heart Foundation marks United Nat’l int’l day of older persons held in Lagos

L-r… Mrs Chika Okafor; Mrs Ngozi Erem, President at Healing Heart Foundation Rev.. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi, guest Speaker, Pastor Meshach Oluchukwu Ojukwu; Mrs. Apollonia Alieze and Mrs Chinwe Ojukwu, to mark the United Nations International Day of Older Persons, organised by Healing Heart Foundation, held in Lagos on 4/10/2025.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi (middle ), with their food items, poses with the Older Persons to mark the United Nations International Day of Older Persons.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi poses with the Older Persons at the cutting of the cake to mark the United Nations International Day of Older Persons.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi (middle) poses with the Older Persons, with their food items, to mark the United Nations International Day of the Older Persons.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi (right ) watches as Peace Japheth appreciates her Mother Deaconess C Elekwa, a member of the Foundation.

R-l … Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation Rev.(Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi is presenting a gift to Deaconess C Elekwa, a member of the Foundation, while her daughter watches.

Mama Funmilayo is being appreciated by her daughter.

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi (right ) serving the participants Food during the United Nations International Day of Older Persons, organised by Healing Heart Foundation, held in Lagos on 4/10/2025… PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

