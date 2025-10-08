Grace Point Assembly celebrates 7th Anniversary, first year in Lekki with ‘Global Impact’ event

Grace Point Assembly has announced plans for a four-day celebration tagged “GLOBAL IMPACT” to mark the church’s 7th anniversary and first year in Lekki.

The Annual program, themed “Angelic Intervention 003,” will be held from October 23 to 26 at the church’s auditorium at 7b Atlantic Layout Estate, opposite Oak Atlantic Estate, by General Paints Bus Stop, Lekki-Epe Expressway.

Organizers say the event will feature healing services, worship, drama, and music, as well as a community outreach program aimed at supporting families in need.

Guest speakers include Bishop Blessing Samuel from the United States and Apostle Dr. Uche Uchechukwu, while popular gospel singer Minister Wale Praz will lead music sessions.

The church has also pledged to distribute 500 free food packages during the event as part of its community impact initiative.

Speaking ahead of the program, Apostle Godwin Emeka-Ejidike, host and lead pastor of Grace Point Assembly, said the anniversary celebration was both a moment of gratitude and an opportunity to serve.

“We are incredibly grateful to God as we mark seven years of His faithfulness and our one-year journey in Lekki,” Apostle Emeka-Ejidike said. “The ‘GLOBAL IMPACT’ event is not just a celebration; it’s a divine appointment for healing, salvation, and intervention. With the distribution of 500 free food items, we are committed to making a tangible impact in our community. We invite everyone to join us from October 23rd to the 26th to experience a powerful move of God.”



The program will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, continue at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, and conclude with a special service on Sunday at 9:00 a.m.

Residents and visitors in the Lekki area are invited to attend. Further information is available at 0708 561 1689.

