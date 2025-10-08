Gov Fubara laments over Rivers’ secretariat inferno, says it’s wake up call to his administration

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has described the fire incident that gutted a section of the State Secretariat Complex in Port Harcourt as “unfortunate” and “a wake up call” to his administration.

The fire which broke out at the Podium Block of the Secretariat Complex on Monday at about 4:30pm, destroyed the area serving as a creche for babies of civil servants, and also affected the State Pension Board with properties worth millions of naira burnt.

Governor Fubara on Tuesday visited the scene of the incident to personally assess the level of damage caused by the inferno.

The Governor was received at the Secretariat Complex by a crowd of jubilant civil servants, the Head of Service, and some Permanent Secretaries, including the newly sworn-in Mr Austin Ezekiel-Hart.

Addressing journalists after the inspection, the Governor expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost and the damage was restricted to a section of the building.

He assured that the incident would spur his administration to immediate fast-track it’s planned renovation and refurbishing of the Secretariat Complex.

The Governor commended the State fire service firefighters for their prompt response and appreciated civil servants for their dedication and support.

Fubara reiterated his administration’s commitment to enhancing the welfare and promoting the well-being of all Rivers people.

“I came here to see for myself what happened yesterday. Its really unfortunate, but we give God all the glory that no life was lost and the damage was only in one section.”

He said, “We’ve been talking about the renovation of our foremost secretariat. With this particular incident, there should be no further delay. Whatever is required by this government to commence that process, we will immediately swing into action.

“Before the emergency rule, we took our time to invest in the fire service. I wonder what would have happened if we didn’t have a formidable and functional fire service.

“We’ll continue to do those things that will uplift Rivers people and make them happy,” the Governor added.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2