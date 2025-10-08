Gov Fubara assures completion of Emohua-Ogbakiri-Egbelu road project in Dec

•Inspects construction of 19.7km Buguma-Abalama-Tema-Degema-Abonnema road

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has assured residents that the 9.7km Emohua–Ogbakiri–Egbelu Road, in Emohua local government area of the state, which connects about six communities, would be completed for commissioning by December 2025.

Governor Fubara dropped the hint during an inspection tour of the project on Tuesday.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Nelson Chukwudi, in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday evening, said the governor also inspected the ongoing construction of the 19.7km Buguma–Abalama–Tema–Degema–Abonnema Road, with seven bridges in Kalabari kingdom.

Governor Fubara expressed delight over the overwhelming reception and cooperation of the people of Ogbakiri towards Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the construction company handling a major road project.

The Governor described the road projects as “very important,” noting that it serve as a major access route, connecting Ogbakiri people to the East–West Road with ease.

“We came in to inspect one of the projects we were on before the state of emergency,” Governor Fubara said. “This project, for us, is very important because it connects Ogbakiri people to the East–West Road with ease.”

The Governor was accompanied on the inspection tour by the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area, Dr Chidi Lloyd; and the management team of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

