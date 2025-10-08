FG raises the alarm over deteriorating health condition of Nigerian pastor, Egbaji facing trial in Benin Republic

.Seeks his repatriation

JONAS EZIEKE, Abuja

Nigeria has expressed concern over the failing health of its national, Pastor Benjamin Egbaji, currently facing trial in Cotonou the Republic of Benin.

Egbaji, a businessman and cleric from Cross River State Nigeria has for about two years been detained in a hospital in Cotonou, the country’s capital under dehumanising conditions while his health deteriorated.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs according to a release by the Special Assistant on Communications and New Media to the Minister of State Magnus Eze has called on the Benin authorities to release the Nigerian national so that he could have better medical care and also serve out his sentence in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, said discussions with the Nigerian Mission in Cotonou, indicated that Pastor Egbaji’s health is steadily worsening and he needs urgent and proper medical attention.

She stated that the Ministry had made spirited effort to rescue the troubled Egbaji in line with the citizen diplomacy thrust of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration.

The minister who in early August, visited Egbaji in the Cotonou hospital alongside the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Olushegun Adjadi Bakari, disclosed that the Ministry had requested the transfer of the Nigerian national to receive the deserved medical care and serve out his custodial term in Nigeria.

She explained that Nigeria was worried over the pace of the Benin authorities in addressing the situation and acceding to its request.

Noting the longstanding cordial relations between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin, founded on shared cultural heritage, bonds of trust, mutual respect, and a spirit of brotherhood, she urged the country to consent to Nigeria’s request and accelerate the release of the detained Nigerian pastor.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu also disclosed that Nigeria’s position was further highlighted in a recent letter to the Republic of Benin Government.

“It is against this backdrop of solidarity and mutual goodwill that I seek Your Excellency’s kind consideration regarding the plight of a Nigerian national, Pastor Benjamin Egbaji, who has been serving a custodial sentence in Cotonou since October 2023 for a jail term of 10 years. As Your Excellency may be aware, Pastor Egbaji has been in Benin Republic for over three decades, contributing meaningfully as an entrepreneur, pastor, and community leader.

“Regrettably, his health has deteriorated severely while in detention. Two independent medical experts appointed by the court recently recommended that he be transferred abroad for urgent medical care, as local interventions have proved ineffective.

“In the spirit of our longstanding friendship and in recognition of the humanitarian imperative, not being unmindful of the grievous nature of the offence he is charged with, we kindly request that Pastor Egbaji be repatriated to Nigeria to serve out the remainder of his sentence in a Nigerian Correctional Centre,” she stated.

She reiterated that this gesture would demonstrate in practical terms the enduring spirit of fraternity and cooperation that bind Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

