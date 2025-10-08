Families must begin making wise ,realistic choices –Akinyemi

The Shepherd’s Flock International Church (TSF)’s annual 5F Conference is a holistic experience for a balanced and impactful living. It addresses life’s core important Five F’s (5F), namely Faith, Family, Finance, Fitness, and Future, with relevance to the concerns of this generation, globally. In this concluding interview with Christian Benefits, the Lead Pastor, Rev. Tony Akinyemi, among other solutions this year’s conference aims to proffer, shares with families some survival tips in the face of economic hardship as the conference kicks off Friday October 10, 2025.

Share with us some of the key issues that have been addressed at the conference over the years and the impacts on the participants?

Faith has in the past dealt with declining spiritual convictions in areas like the erosion of biblical values, rise of secularism, doubt, and shallow Christianity, by strengthening the believer’s walk with Christ through teachings on how our faith applies in different aspects of daily living like prayer, conduct, and how faith can be built or diminished, and different expressions of overcoming faith. Family has in the past addressed important considerations for young and aspiring couples to put into account in their choice of who to marry and the critical self-preparation for a peaceful marriage of their dream. For those already married, it has also, in the past, addressed practical and realistic expectations to set and pragmatic actions to take in order to secure the sanctity, longevity and harmony of their marriages in spite of the grim and growing statistics on the distresses that marriages face, including Christian marriages. Fitness has consistently brought to the fore the neglect of health and wholeness, whether on personal or general notes, and the need to take personal responsibility more and more, bearing in mind the consequences of poor choices in health and modern lifestyles in a challenging and fast-changing world. The Conference consistently promotes holistic health, physical, mental, and spiritual, reminding believers that their bodies are temples of the Holy Spirit and must be stewarded aright. Finance has been especially fascinating and practical in helping participants with insights to identify and seize opportunities that not just position for overcoming poverty and economic challenges but also helping to build up to financial independence and then to a level of abundance where they can then be of great help and act as levers of change for others. The Conference teaches biblical principles of financial stewardship, entrepreneurship, savings, and generosity while encouraging believers to become wealth creators and kingdom financiers. Future has helped participants with excellent planning tools to navigate and find direction in a complex, uncertain world. Young people and families facing uncertainty in careers, leadership, technology, and their place in life and society have been empowered to seek God’s guidance, plan with wisdom, and become kingdom-minded leaders who shape culture rather than being shaped by it, and to live in such a way that they do not allow the current world to injure their eternity.

Will you please, share with us the issues that will be addressed at this year’s conference and the benefits to the participants?

As always, this year’s 5F Conference will also focus on the same five key areas of life – FAITH, FAMILY, FINANCE, FITNESS, and FUTURE, the essential pillars that shape both our daily living and long-term fulfillment. Each of these will be handled by seasoned speakers bringing both practical and spiritual insights. For Faith, Pastor Lekan Adeleke will help participants discover how to deepen their walk with God and live out their convictions daily. On Family, Pastor Nike Ayoola will share timeless principles for building stronger homes, nurturing relationships, and raising godly generations. When it comes to the Future, Pastor Wole Abayomi will guide participants on how to prepare intentionally for tomorrow and live with vision and purpose. In the area of Finance, Rev. Tony Akinyemi will unveil Biblical principles of stewardship, financial stability, and wealth creation that are relevant for today’s world. Finally, on Fitness, Professor Kayode Adedapo, a Consultant Chemical Pathologist and an expert in Nuclear Medicine as well as Integrative Medicine, will emphasize how wise lifestyle choices, especially in diet and wellness, are critical to building a life that lasts, drawing insights from global studies and practical everyday strategies drawn from his own clinical practice at a Teaching Hospital for decades. The benefits for participants are immense: they will gain wisdom from trusted voices, receive practical strategies for everyday living, and connect with like-minded people for growth and encouragement. The conference is not just about learning but about transformation, equipping people to live balanced, impactful, and purpose-driven lives across every sphere. Family and Financial matters are two of the 5F that are yearly addressed at the conference.

A lot of families in Nigeria today are going through financial pressure. What will you proffer as a survival strategy from financial burdens on families at such a time like this?

Many families in Nigeria and across Africa are currently facing intense financial pressure due to inflation, rising living costs, job instability, currency devaluation, and similar economic challenges. While no individual can control these broader macroeconomic forces, each family can take steps to manage the factors within their reach. This begins with making wise, realistic choices—such as selecting schools for their children or adopting a lifestyle that aligns with their actual income. These decisions should help ease financial strain, not add to it, especially in already difficult economic conditions. From the perspective of Christian faith and practical wisdom, there are clear strategies families can adopt to ease financial burdens and still live with dignity—even in a challenging economy. One such strategy is a return to biblical financial principles, such as productivity, diligence, and excellence in all endeavors (Proverbs 22:29). Cultivating a healthy mindset toward honest work is also essential; labour is not a curse but a God-ordained path to profit (Proverbs 14:23). Avoiding unnecessary debt is another key principle, as it helps preserve peace of mind and allows for clearer financial planning. Romans 13:8 advises us to “owe no one anything, except to love one another.” Finally, contentment is a powerful virtue. It protects us from the pressure of comparison and helps avoid unwise financial decisions that can lead to deeper hardship. This is a time that every family must prioritize needs over wants, focus on the essentials of life and keep luxury at bay until they can afford it. The practice of family budgeting is important. And those who must weather the storm should consider and embrace multiple streams of income, as relying only on one salary or job is no longer sustainable. Families can explore side businesses, digital opportunities, farming, or skills monetization. Husbands and wives should see themselves as partners in economic sustainability and wealth creation, building family financial unity. This is not the time for needless quarrels in homes but open communication about money, joint plans, and avoiding secret debts or reckless decisions by husband or wife, which can plunge the family into financial debt or ruin. This is the time to teach children financial discipline early and reduce an entitlement mentality.

At the community level, joining cooperatives, savings groups, or thrift societies that encourage small, consistent savings can be considered, but it must be with trusted groups with sound management and integrity, to avoid loss. Families can pool resources with trusted networks to withstand shocks (e.g., bulk buying foodstuff). Ponzi schemes must be avoided by all means. Where necessary, embrace simplicity and downscaling. Downsizing is not failure; it is wisdom. People can consider temporarily moving to more affordable housing, reduce ceremonies, or adjust lifestyle until stability returns. This reduces stress and keeps the family united. For those who can, they should consider leveraging opportunities in the digital economy. The world has moved online. Families can use technology to sell products or services online, learn new skills via free or affordable platforms, and tap into global remote work opportunities. No family should allow the pressures of economic hardship uproot their anchor of hope in God. In difficult times, families must remember that Jehovah Jireh is the ultimate Provider (Phil. 4:19). Prayer, faith, and wise actions go hand in hand. Many families have testimonies of supernatural provision or direction to solutions when they trusted God.

In summary, at a time like this, Nigerian families can survive financial burdens by reordering priorities, reducing waste, diversifying income, staying united, and grounding their finances in Biblical principles. The goal is not just survival, but building resilience so that families can eventually thrive and still remain vessels for kingdom impact.

What is your advice to both the government and other churches on how to tackle the economic hardship lots of families in Nigeria are facing today?

The government has a crucial responsibility to create an enabling environment that alleviates hardship and promotes opportunities for individuals and businesses. To stabilize the economy, urgent attention must be given to tackling inflation and food insecurity. This includes stronger support for local agriculture; improvements in transportation and logistics, and addressing the insecurity that continues to disrupt farming and food production—factors that directly worsen both inflation and food shortages. There is also a need for greater investment in empowerment programs that equip citizens with digital, vocational, entrepreneurial, and life skills. While current government efforts to support the private sector—such as tax relief, grants, and simplified business registration—are commendable, more must be done. In particular, improved access to affordable business financing is essential. The current financial climate is unsustainable for many small-scale businesses, which form the backbone of economic growth and employ a large portion of the population. The government’s initiative in tertiary education financing by way of Students Loan is commendable. The fact that it reaches the intended targets effectively is an encouraging feature that must be extended to other initiatives like the Conditional Cash Transfer, which is perceived to be not as effective in reaching its intended vulnerable targets, raising the need to ensure that the social welfare support meant for the vulnerable actually reaches them, not lost in the middle.

Government at all levels must expand access to affordable healthcare, and enhance anti-corruption and good governance tools, since leakages and corruption worsen hardship. Transparency in public spending will restore trust and ensure resources reach the people who need them most. For the Church, as the body of Christ, we must not only preach hope but also demonstrate love in action. Although many churches are already doing this without sounding a trumpet around it and in spite of the open condemnation that many hurl at the Church without knowing the untold sacrifices being made behind the scene, the encouragement is that those who are already doing this should not be discouraged but should do more since it is unto the Lord, not for public opinion. Churches that are lagging in this should receive encouragement to do more also. They can expand food banks, free medical outreaches, and scholarships for members in need. The church should encourage members to “bear one another’s burdens” (Gal. 6:2). Church should teach financial stewardship and educate members on budgeting, savings, avoiding unnecessary debt, and multiple streams of income. Members must be encouraged and re-oriented for contentment and wise resource management, especially during tough times. Those in need of hope, emotional and spiritual support to cope through hardship should be supported with encouragement and prayer to overcome despair. Sermons and counseling should be a balance of focus on wisdom, resilience, personal responsibly, trust in God, and faith for provision. Churches can also do more to enlighten members regarding how they can see and seize opportunities that will make them stand on their feet, since continuous, unending dependence on church welfare is neither sustainable nor the will of God for anyone. While doing this, the Church must be careful not to allow any initiative take precedence over the primary role and function of the Church, which is the gospel and discipleship of members into the image of Christ, lest, in trying to help members solve their economic problems, the Church now becomes a business school rather than what the primary role should be.

How does this yearly 5F conference align with the TSF’s mandate of Raising a Holy, Healthy and Highly successful people?

The 5F Conference is not just an annual event it is a strategic expression of The Shepherd’s Flock International Church’s mandate of “Raising a Holy, Healthy, and Highly Successful People.” Here’s how they align; Raising a Holy People (Faith + Family) – The “Faith” pillar builds holiness by grounding participants in God’s Word, prayer, and discipleship. It strengthens spiritual resilience in an age of compromise; Family (holy homes) – a holy people cannot thrive without strong, godly families. The “Family” pillar restores biblical values, equips parents, and fortifies marriages, ensuring generational holiness. By addressing both personal holiness and family holiness, the conference fulfills the mandate of raising a people set apart for God. Raising a Healthy People (Fitness + Wholeness) – The “Fitness” pillar addresses physical, mental, and emotional health. It teaches stewardship of the body (temple of the Holy Spirit – 1 Cor. 6:19–20) and promotes balanced living. By including fitness as a personal duty, the Conference equips believers to live longer, stronger, and more productive lives for God’s Kingdom. Health is not a by-line; it is central to fulfilling divine purpose. The 5F makes this practical by addressing wholeness. Raising a Highly Successful People; The “Future + Finance” pillar speaks to vision and purpose. It helps believers embrace innovation, leadership, and kingdom influence in uncertain times, ensuring they remain relevant and impactful in their generation. Finance (prosperity with purpose) empowers participants with biblical principles of wealth creation, entrepreneurship, and stewardship, so they can rise above poverty and become kingdom financiers. Success is defined not just by wealth, but by impact and legacy. This pillar trains believers to prosper while staying aligned with God’s kingdom agenda.

Lastly, aside the Rev. Tony Scholarship Foundation, what are other Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs of The Shepherd’s Flock aimed at impacting the society beyond the spiritual.

The Rapha Institute of Healthy Living is another initiative through which highly subsidized high-value health and wellness training is made available to the public. The institute is resourced with world-class facilitators that bring a balanced, integrative approach to health and wellness knowledge and practices that are accessible by everyone for their benefits. Also, every Monday at 8pm West African Time, Rev. Tony Akinyemi teaches HEALTHY LIVING PRINCIPLES & PRACTICE on EXPOSE WITH TONY AKINYEMI for about 30 minutes on YouTube and Facebook simultaneously and pro-bono. This has had a global impact since year 2020 to the glory of God. Rev. Tony Akinyemi, being an ordained Pastor & trained Theologian, a Nutritional Consultant, and a Board-Certified Holistic Health Practitioner (HHP) by the American Association of Drugless Practitioners (AADP), also offers weekly FREE one-on-one wellness and spiritual counseling and prayers to people at our church office in Ikeja, Lagos State. The Shepherd’s Flock International Church Headquarters, located at 18 Sogunle Street, Abule Onigbagbo, off Mobolaji Bank-Anthony Way, Ikeja, operates a free medical clinic every Sunday. Volunteer doctors and healthcare professionals from within the church provide free consultations and basic medications to members of the public.

In addition, the church has installed a Water Treatment Unit on its premises, offering purified water—free of charge—to residents of the Abule Onigbagbo community for drinking and cooking purposes. This is our own little contribution to preventing water-borne diseases in our community.

