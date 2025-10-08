E1 Lagos GP: Lagos trends worldwide after hosting Africa’s maiden water racing

FROM LEFT: Winners of The E1 Lagos GP Championship, Team Brazil; Timmy Hansen with Marit Stromoy, Team Drogba; Oban Duncan, Micah Wilkinson and Team Blue Rising; John Peeters and Sarah Misir, during the price presentation to the winners of the Championship at E1 Lagos GP 2025 in Victoria Island on the 5th of October, 2025.

History was made on October 4 and 5, 2025, on the waters of the Lagos Lagoon as Team Brazil by Claure Group claimed victory at the E1 Lagos GP presented by FirstBank.

The landmark event marked Africa’s debut on the global calendar of the E1 Series, the world’s first electric powerboat championship, and positioned Lagos at the forefront of sustainable sporting innovation.

The E1 Lagos GP drew thousands of fans to multiple viewing locations across the city, from the vibrant Official Fan Zone to the Ocean’s Club at Black Diamond Hotel and the Lagos Oriental Hotel Decks, which hosted premium hospitality experiences along the waterfront.

The Official Fan Zone quickly became the heartbeat of the event, attracting young Nigerians with immersive brand activations, race simulators, live music, and a festival energy that perfectly matched the excitement on the water.

After an action-packed weekend of competition, Team Brazil by Claure Group finished first, fending off strong performances from Team Blue Rising who placed second, and Team Drogba Global Africa who finished third.

Pilots Timmy Hansen and Ieva Millere-Hagin powered Team Brazil to victory, with Timmy Hansen named PIF Pilot of the Race. Racing was briefly delayed by a tropical storm over the Lagos Lagoon, but organisers and teams worked together to ensure the programme resumed safely and on schedule.

The outcome strengthens Team Brazil’s momentum as the season moves toward the Miami finale in November, while Team Brady retains the overall championship lead and a tight contest continues with Team Rafa.

The Lagos event also reinforced the E1 Series’ sustainability mission, showcasing zero emission race technology and local legacy initiatives including coastal clean-up and mangrove restoration programmes.

The race weekend attracted local and international media, dignitaries and sporting figures and underlined Lagos’ capacity to host major global sporting events on its waterways. By successfully staging the first E1 race on African soil, Lagos joins Monaco, Dubrovnik and Doha as an E1 host city and affirms its positioning as a centre for innovation, culture and sustainable sport.

