CFAM moves into Rehoboth on Jesus Highway

The fifth edition of Rehoboth, the annual gathering of worship, word, and divine encounters programme of Christ For All Mission (CFAM) will hold from the 25th to the 30th of November 2025 at the church headquarters at Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos.

According to a release by the Lead Pastor of the church, Pastor Cyril Azobu, the Lord has given the church a clear mandate with the theme “JESUS HIGHWAY” taken from Isaiah 40:3: “The voice of one crying in the wilderness, Prepare ye the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God.”

“We will gather under the open heavens to seek His face, align our hearts, and prepare the way for His move among us. It promises to be a time of refreshing, revelation, and revival in God’s presence I will be joined by anointed ministers of the Gospel, through whom God will speak to us in power and grace,” he explained

Pastor Cyril Azobu therefore invites people from walks of life to make plans to attend and to invite others as well. He enjoined them to mark these dates on their calendars and prepare their hearts for an encounter that will set them on the path of divine purpose.

“My name is Cyril Azobu, the lead pastor of Christ for All Mission (CFAM) it is the 5th year of the Rehoboth. Rehoboth started in 2021 when we turned 40 as a church. And we been examining the life of Isaac and God opening a door for him after years and times of struggles and at times that he dug wells and nothing happened, God’s intervention made room for him.

“In the last five years we’ve seen God move in mysterious; in very dramatic ways and people have been blessed. We’ve had blessings of God over the years. This time, it promises to be even richer. We’ve trusted God every year to make room for us but this year, he is saying we should make room for him not just room but a highway. Isaiah 40:3 says make the highway for the lord and so this year it is Jesus highway and in Verse 5, it says that the glory of the lord shall move in.

“I trust that there’s gonna be a profound intervention as we make highway for the Lord. The Lord is moving in greatly with his glory. Expect something great; something you have never seen before because from the 25th of November till 30th of November, 2025 something great is getting ready to happen to you. Look forward to it; Rehoboth 2025 at CFAM! God bless you,” Pastor Cyril Azobu extends invite to the general public to attend the 5days of impactful meeting.

