Atlantis Crown e-Currency holders declared ‘officially secured’ by United Kingdom of Atlantis

The United Kingdom of Atlantis (UKA), operating from its headquarters at the Diamond Castle, has issued a global declaration affirming the security of all holders of the Atlantis Crown (ATC) e-Currency worldwide.

The announcement, made public today, emphasizes the robust backing and humanitarian mission driving the digital currency.

The ATC, a digital medium of exchange, is reportedly powered by the ambitious 5 Billion Humanitarian Project, which aims to support and build humanity globally. The initiative leverages thousands of affiliated non-governmental organizations (NGOs) across the globe, which are utilizing the ATC in their outreach efforts to communities.

The currency is also supported by a network of approved currency exchange points, referred to as the Bureau De Change (BDC) merchants. Leadership and Global Reach.

The UKA highlighted its organizational structure for managing the ATC, with Mr. Treasure Enyan reportedly heading the critical department overseeing the currency’s exchangability and trade.

Other key departments mentioned include the Orientation department, led by the Chairperson National Orientation Agency, Rt Hon Mama Felicia, the British DG of ATC, the DG of UKA, while the Director General, Nigeria, 5 Billion Humanitarian Project, Queen (Dr) Amaka Cordelia.

The UKA claims that the ATC’s reach now spans all seven continents. Officials leading various global departments have been certified to onboard new members and facilitate transactions using the digital currency. Mission to ‘Free People from Poverty’

In a statement following the declaration, Dr. Solomon Winnings, Chairman of the United Kingdom of Atlantis, stressed the protective measures in place for the currency’s members.

“Under the act of the throne, the members are protected and secured under the act of the UKA,” Dr. Winnings stated, urging people globally to embrace this time of empowerment.

He further announced that he has activated and directed Secretary General His Excellency Amb Collins Peter Oliver to immediately “kick-start the operation all over the world,” Rt Hon Treasure Iyan, and to all affiliates of the throne and the government of the uka, underscoring the organization’s core objective. “Our mission is to free people from poverty,” Dr. Winnings concluded.

The declaration marks a significant move by the United Kingdom of Atlantis to reassure global stakeholders regarding the stability and security of its proprietary digital currency.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2