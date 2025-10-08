22.9 C
Alleged certificate forgery: Geoffrey Nnaji resigns as minister

by Peter Anayo

.Tinubu accepts his resignation – Presidency

‎President Bola Tinubu has accepted the resignation of Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, following allegations of certificate forgery.

‎The announcement was made in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Tuesday in Abuja.

‎It will be recalled that President Tinubu appointed Nnaji in August 2023.

‎In his resignation letter on Tuesday, Nnaji thanked the President for allowing him to serve the country.

‎The Minister claimed that he has been a target of blackmail by political opponents.

‎Tinubu, however, thanked him for his service and wished him well in future endeavours.

‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that an online report alleged that Nnaji forged the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) and national youth service certificates he presented to secure his ministerial appointment in 2023.

 

