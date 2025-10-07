The Adeola Adeyemi Foundation to host Peace, Conflict Prevention Sensitisation Program in Lagos

All is set as The Adeola Adeyemi Foundation (TAAF) announces partnership with ECOWAS PEACE FUND and YOU AGAINST CRIME INTERNATIONAL to host a three-day Peace and Conflict Prevention Sensitization Program in Lagos Themed “Promoting Peaceful Coexistence in Lagos: A Conflict Prevention Initiative,” the program is designed to unite communities, foster dialogue and tolerance, and promote lasting peace in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

Adeola Adeyemi, the founder of TAAF in her recent interview said: ‘the program is particularly timely given the lingering sense of tribal consciousness and political tension that has persisted since the 2023 general elections. With divisions and frayed community relations still evident in parts of Lagos, this sensitization effort aims to ease anxieties and equip residents with practical tools for peaceful coexistence under a shared national identity.’

The initiative will combine public outreach, education, and dialogue to engage residents meaningfully in conflict prevention efforts. Activities will include a citywide road show to raise awareness about dialogue and nonviolent conflict resolution, as well as school-based sessions designed to teach students about tolerance, unity, and the importance of community harmony.

A major highlight of the three-day campaign will be a town hall meeting that brings together community leaders, stakeholders, and residents to identify challenges affecting peace in Lagos and to discuss collaborative solutions. The forum is expected to serve as a bridge for dialogue and help mend divides among different ethnic and social groups across the state.

Also speaking ahead of the event, a spokesperson for The Adeola Adeyemi Foundation emphasized the urgency of such interventions in the present climate.

“Since the 2023 elections, we have witnessed heightened tribal sentiments and tensions that threaten the unity of our society. Peace cannot be achieved in isolation – it requires the collective effort of all,” the spokesperson said. “Through this program, we hope to calm frayed nerves and remind everyone that our greatest strength lies in our shared humanity and our ability to coexist despite our differences.”

The spokesperson also called for broad-based collaboration:

“We invite corporate organizations, community groups, and individuals who share our vision for a peaceful and united Lagos to partner with us. Together, we can make this initiative impactful and extend its reach to as many lives as possible.”

By addressing lingering post-election tensions and creating platforms for constructive dialogue, The Adeola Adeyemi Foundation aims to reaffirm the shared identity of Lagos’s diverse communities and strengthen the culture of peace as a foundation for sustainable development. In a vibrant and multiethnic city like Lagos, such initiatives are vital for building resilience against conflict and nurturing unity.

