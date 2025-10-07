Taraba Politics: APC Chieftain, Kente denies knowledge of Gov. Kefas decamping to party

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress APC in Taraba State, Chief David Sabo Kente has said that he has no knowledge of Governor Agbu Kefas’ decamping to the rulling All Progressive Congress APC.

He disclosed this during a telephone interview with journalists in Jalingo, Kente described the claims as baseless and harmful to his political reputation, stressing that he has had no communication with Governor Kefas regarding any defection plans.

He dismissed widespread rumours suggesting he is behind alleged efforts to facilitate the defection of Governor Agbu Kefas of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to the All Progressive Congress APC.

“As I speak to you, the governor has not told me that he wants to move to the APC,” Kente said.

“Virtually all the APC members have isolated me over the past two years, and they’ve even rejected offers from the national government that were meant for me.”

According to him, the persistent speculation has further eroded his influence within the party, with some members accusing him of secretly negotiating the governor’s move.

“They have further damaged my political programmes by alleging that I masterminded the governor’s plans to join the APC.

Chief Kente, who hails from the same local government area as Governor Kefas, emphasised that neither he nor other key political figures from Southern Taraba have been consulted about any such defection.

“Just like you’re hearing it as a rumour, that’s how we, his close associates in the APC, are also hearing it,” he said, citing a conversation with Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya, who also denied any knowledge of the alleged move.

Kente, who had previously declared he would not contest against Governor Kefas out of respect, hinted that the shifting political landscape may lead him to reconsider his position.

“Dynamics are changing, and when dynamics change, decisions also change,” he remarked.

On his past contributions to the APC, Kente recalled the role he and Senator Ikenya played in establishing the party’s presence in Southern Taraba in 2016.

He also highlighted the cultural expectations within the Jukun community, where mutual respect and open consultation are highly valued.

“In our culture, our brother should have told us if he is thinking of joining our party. But right now, all we know are rumours,” he said.

He concluded by urging APC members to ignore the speculation and stop attributing the alleged defection plot to him.

“If the governor is indeed considering coming to the APC, it is without our knowledge or involvement,” he added.

Kente who is a former gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba State, hinted that he is under immense pressure from various groups in the State and may be compelled to contest the governorship election in 2027 to salvage the State from bad governance.

Kente also, a former director of finance in the National Assembly, said that he went out of his way to support the present governor of the State Dr Agbu Kefas to win elections in 2023 despite being in the opposition party.

He however lamented that the government has failed in its first two years in office and has grossly undermined his efforts and sacrifices.

Sometime last month, Kente who resigned as a Commissioner in Board of the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) to run for the office of the Governor of Taraba in 2023, told Journalists that he may not join the 2027 race to contest against his younger brother who is the serving Governor and who may also be seeking for a second term.

He argued that as a critical stakeholder, he contributed to the victory of the Governor in the last election.

“I was not informed and was not aware that the governor will be defecting to the APC soon.

“I want to put it on record that I am a loyal member of the APC and I have been sincere since I joined the party.

I know that I played a key role towards the emergence of my younger brother Agbu Kefas as the governor of the State in 2023.

“I have paid a very high price for that because I am excluded from government completely.

“I am also aware that just a few weeks ago I said I won’t be contesting against him in 2027 except if that becomes the overwhelming position of the people of Taraba State.

“Since then, I have been overwhelmed with calls from individuals and groups urging me me to contest the forthcoming election at all cost.

Most of them have already volunteered to buy my form. And so I have to shift grounds and today, I can tell you that consultations are high and I may be contesting the election after all.

“Let me also clarify that, as a critical stakeholder in the APC in Southern Taraba and from Wukari Local Government Area where the governor comes from, he has not informed me of his decision to join the party as we speak.

“I was surprised when people started accusing me of clearing the ground for his defection into the party. He did not and has not informed me of his intention to join the APC. For me, it is still in the realm of rumours.

“However, let me make it clear that the party is large enough to accommodate everyone.

Whether the governor is coming as an asset or a liability is left for the party members to decide”, he explained.

He explained that all of them who are interested to vie for the party’s ticket must be allowed to do so while the people will take the final decision.

“For me, a lot has happened in the last Three weeks or thereabouts, when we last interacted.

And so there has been a shift in my earlier position.

“I am aware that my elder brother Joel Ikenya will be contesting the election in 2027.

“I can also confirm to you that I will be contesting. There is no bad blood” Kente further stressed.

Our Correspondent reports that there have been increased suppositions that the State Governor Agbu Kefas may defect from the PDP to the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections, bringing an end to the PDP’s reign in the State since 1999.

However, there are dissenting voices within the APC, challenging the governor of bringing nothing to the table after Two years of alleged failed performance as a governor.

