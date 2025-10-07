Police poised to upscale constables enrollment to 30,000, says IG

.. Warns new recruits against corruption, extortion

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Inspector General of Police (IG), Nigeria Police Force, Kayode Egbetokun, revealed that the force will set modalities in motion to implement President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s approval for recruiting 30,000 Police Constables in the next phase of the recruitment exercise for effective community-oriented policing Police.

Egbetokun said the recruitment of an additional 30,000 constables over the next few years demonstrates an unwavering resolve to close manpower gaps in policing and enhance security delivery nationwide.

The IG made this known on Tuesday during the passing out parade of 55 intake batch “B” Police Constables, held at the Police training school, Jos.

Represented by the Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina, Egbetokun confirmed the passing out parade will bring the total number of recruits under his tenure to 20,000.

“This ceremony, taking place simultaneously across all Police Colleges and Training Schools nationwide, signifies the successful conclusion of six months of intensive training—a period that has tested the endurance, discipline, and determination of these young men and women.

“Today, they take a solemn oath to serve their nation with courage, loyalty, and integrity.

Their transition from civilians to sworn police officers marks the beginning of a lifelong commitment to protect and uphold the laws of our land.

“I urge you all to serve with empathy, fairness, and dedication—always remembering that every action you take reflects not only on you as individuals but on the entire Nigeria Police Force.

“Shun corruption, extortion, and abuse of power. The uniform you wear is a symbol of trust—it must never be used to intimidate or oppress the people you are sworn to protect.

Uphold the rule of law, act with compassion, and remember that the true measure of your success lies in the safety, peace, and confidence of the communities you serve”, the IG exhorted.

The Commandant Police training school,Jos, ACP Zipporah Obemde, acknowledged that about 531 constables undergone rigorous training for six months in which 451 were Male while 80 were female, cutting across states of Plateau, Benue, Kaduna, Taraba, Adamawa, Yobe, Borno, Kogo, Kano.

According to her, “during their training, these recruits have been exposed to modern policing standards, ethical values, and practical field operations designed to prepare them for the complex realities of law enforcement in the 21st century.

“The curriculum emphasized community partnership, intelligence-led policing, respect for human rights, and the judicious use of authority.

I am confident that the knowledge and discipline instilled in them will reflect in their professional conduct and in their contributions to safer communities across the nation.”

Governor Caleb Mutfwang represented by his special assistant on security matters, Brig. Gen. G. G. Shipi retired, who doubled as coordinator Operation Rainbow admit that with the passing out of this group of young men and women today, we are gaining additional manpower that will be injected into our security arrangements.

“We are hopeful that this will bring added respite, enhance our security efforts, and ultimately ensure that our citizens are safer and the state more secure.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2