Osun LG Crisis: Workers resume work after eight months sit-at-home

TUNDE ADELEKE, Osogbo

Some local government staff members in Osun State resumed duties at their various council secretariats on Monday after being off work for about eight months.

Daily Champion had earlier reported that a factional group, the Association of Concerned Local Government Workers, urged LG employees to return to their offices on Monday, warning that continued absence could lead to job losses.

In its swift reaction to the call, the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Osun State Chapter, under the leadership of Dr. Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, urged the local government workers to ignore the factional group and call for resumption.

However, Daily Champion on Monday observed the presence of a few workers at Olorunda, Ota-Efun, Boripe, Osogbo Local Government Councils were seen in the premises of the secretariats.

Workers were seen exchanging pleasantries while some officers of the Nigeria Police Force were sighted at the councils apparently ensuring law and order.

Addressing newsmen at the council secretariat, the Chairman of Olorunda Local Government, Kunle Kudaisi, revealed that some workers were absent because they had gone to collect their promotion letters at various secretariats, adding that they were expected to return fully by tomorrow.

According to him, the local government has never been under lock and key in the last 8 months since February 17, we have been attending to our assignment in the LG, but today the NULGE formally resumed, as you can see them hanging around.

“However, many of them went for their promotion letters at the secretariats, but today we thank God that the rancor is over in Osun State.

“We have the NULGE who has resumed and also the political office holder we are fully on ground, so there is no problem at all.

“We are appealing to others to come and resume the environment is safe for everyone, there is no problem, there are security agents on the ground to ensure our protection.

“Those who went for their promotion letters will resume tomorrow. We appreciate President Tinubu for ensuring local government autonomy.”

Similarly, one of the Local Government staff, who claimed anonymity, urged other staffs who are yet to, to resume duties, stressing that there is adequate security at the councils.

She said, “There are no issues of insecurity, security operatives are on the ground and some who are also willing to resume are presently in Abere for their promotion letter, because we were asked to come for our promotion letters today, while some are shying away from the cameras.

“I will encourage others who haven’t resumed to resume their duties so as to benefit from the autonomy that the federal government has willingly given to us.”

‎Also, the LG chairman of Ifelodun, Hassan Kamo welcomed workers to the council, stating that “civil servants are landlords of LGAs secretariats while we, politicians, are tenants, I am glad to see them resuming after 8 months.”

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2