Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu at the Commissioning of Projects in Abia

L -R …Governor Alex Otti of Abia state, Minister of Works Senator Dave Umahi and Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives RT Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu, during the Commissioning of Projects in Abia.
For a better society
_______________________________
Follow us across our platforms:
Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/
You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2