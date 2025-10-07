Healing Heart Foundation celebrates older persons, widows in Lagos

Founder & President at Healing Heart Foundation, Rev.(Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi (middle), poses with the Older Persons, with their food items, to mark the United Nations International Day of the Older Persons, during the United Nations International Day of the Older Persons, organised by Healing Heart Foundation, held in Lagos on 4/10/2025… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Story by CHINYERE IKEANYI

The Healing Heart Foundation, a non-governmental organization committed to empowering widows and supporting vulnerable groups, marked the United Nations International Day of Older Persons with a heartwarming celebration in Lagos.

Speaking at the event, the Founder and President, Rev. (Mrs.) Sophy Nwanneka Mbanisi, said the annual gathering was aimed at honoring senior citizens and appreciating God for their lives.

“We are here today to celebrate our older persons — our grandfathers and grandmothers. Every year, we mark this day in line with the United Nations calendar. We focus on widows from 75 years and above to show them that they are still loved and valued,” she said.

Mbanisi disclosed that the foundation, which has operated for over 25 years, has continued to sustain widows through empowerment programmes such as business support, food and gift distribution, and mentorship. She noted that the event had about 90 participants in attendance.

“This year, we introduced a new dimension by surprising two widows with visits from their children, one of whom came all the way from Asaba. The emotional reunion brought tears of joy and gratitude,” she added.

The foundation partners with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) and operates across 15 zones in Lagos, each with 30 to 40 members.

While commending government efforts, Mbanisi urged better transparency in the distribution of social intervention funds meant for the less privileged.

Guest speaker, Pastor Meshach Oluchukwu Ojukwu, who turned 83, expressed gratitude to God for long life and good health. Quoting from 3 John 1:2, he emphasized the importance of spiritual prosperity alongside physical well-being, urging participants to “focus on Christ, not material things.”

The event featured music, storytelling, prayers, and the sharing of organic food and drinks. It ended with songs of thanksgiving and renewed hope among the elderly widows and their families.

