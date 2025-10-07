Gov Mbah celebrates Enugu AG on elevation to SAN, describes justice sector as centerpiece of his administration

COSMAS CHUKWU, Enugu

Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has lauded the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, SAN, describing the justice sector as the centerpiece of his administration and all it has been able to achieve.

Mbah stated this at the weekend during a reception organised in Enugu in honour of the Attorney General by his family and friends to mark his elevation to the rank of Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN).

“Today, for me, is not just a celebration of a personal and well-deserved elevation; I think it is proof that hard work pays.

“Meanwhile, all we have achieved as a government is only possible because of the hardworking and resilient team that we work with. The Honourable Attorney General is not an exception. In fact, he is at the epicenter. Do not forget there is hardly anything we could do without the law, and we will not move faster than the law because we will always want to hear from him: Are we on the path of the law? Are we working within the framework of the law?

“If we have attracted investors, and the investments are flowing in, it is also because the Honourable Attorney General and his team are working hard to see that the contracts are reviewed within time. My job is essentially to ask him: Where should I sign? Has it been reviewed? Yes. Are we protected? Yes. He shows me where I sign, and then we get it signed.

“So, Attorney General, we owe you a huge gratitude, and the truth is that this is also a collective success. I believe this will inspire a lot of us here,” the governor said.

Dr. Udeh, on his part, thanked Governor Mbah, members of the Enugu State cabinet, the judiciary, and the people of the state in general for all their inspiration, prayers, and support that culminated in the elevation.

He equally enjoined the youth to remain focused and consistent, assuring them that they would get to the pinnacle of their chosen careers if they stayed the course.

“This conferment, for me, is the development and enlargement of my capacity to serve everyone — every Enugu State person, every citizen of Nigeria that comes under the influence of my service or office as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State.

“This rank comes with a greater responsibility for me as a person and for my office. With this enhanced rank come enhanced expectations, and of course, I will deliver on these expectations.

“My message to you, the younger ones, is that there is no impossibility to your rise and your dream to attain any height. Just begin to follow the process of attaining that,” he stated.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the Enugu East Senatorial Zone Council of Traditional Rulers, led by the traditional ruler of Nike, His Majesty, Igwe Julius Nnaji (Odezuluigbo II), used the occasion to make a presentation to Governor Mbah. Speaking on behalf of the Council, Igwe Nnaji said the gesture was in recognition of the governor’s stellar and innovative performance in repositioning Enugu State through development and citizen empowerment.

The royal father commended Governor Mbah for his courage, vision, and commitment to the welfare of the people, noting that the transformational projects across the state, from education and infrastructure to agriculture and security, had given traditional institutions renewed hope.

“We are proud of your leadership and the speed with which you are changing the face of Enugu State. You have restored confidence in governance and given our people a sense of belonging. Your policies and projects are laying foundations that generations to come will celebrate. We, the custodians of culture and tradition, stand firmly behind you and pray for your continued wisdom, strength, and protection,” Igwe Nnaji declared.

Also at the event, which witnessed the attendance of many dignitaries, the Enugu East Senatorial District Traditional Rulers Council used the opportunity to present an Award of Excellence for Citizenship Empowerment to Governor Mbah, which the royal fathers said was “in recognition of his stellar and innovative performance in repositioning Enugu State through development and empowerment.”

