Ebonyi pays over N10bn in gratuity, death benefits to 4,000 LG retirees

JACOB OGODO, Abakaliki

Ebonyi state government has commenced the payment of over N10 billion to 4000 retirees, including pension, gratuities and death benefits of local government workers retirees.

The exercise covers retirees from 1996 to 2025 of local government staff and Universal Basic Education Board UBEB teachers who were all profiled for payment of their benefits.

Flagging off the payment exercise in Government House, Abakaliki, Ebonyi state governor, Chief Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru represented by Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy matters, Chief Stephen Igwe said that the present administration has achieved what could not be achieved in three decades.

Igwe assured that every screened retiree will be paid through electronic payment and urged the beneficiaries to use the money judiciously for the benefit of their lives and families.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Board, Mr Emeka Nwonu, said that the governor at the inauguration of the Board frowned at the decadent situation of the board and the conditions of the retirees who were not paid their retirement benefits many years after retirement.

Nwonu disclosed that the Governor directed him to verify the exact pensions and gratuities as owed to them and to engage professionals in auditing of the board, all in a view to profiling and processing the pensioners for immediate payment of their benefits.

He recalled that the governor had cleared the backlog of arrears of pensions and gratuity owed to state retirees since 1996, amounting to billions of naira in 2024, adding that the dignity of labour which many leaders pay lip service to has found a true custodian in Governor Nwifuru.

“These retirees who have waited for so long without hope, now have their hopes not only renewed but blossomed into reality as Governor Nwifuru has approved over N10 billion for payment of their pensions, gratuities and death benefits, covering retirees from 1996 till date.

“In this exercise kicking off today, about 4000 retirees of local government staff and UBEB teachers have been profiled for payment of their retirement benefits, comprising pensions, gratuity and death benefits from 1996 to date”, Nwonu stated.

The Chairman of the screening committee, Mrs Catherine Ogbu said they have worked for the past nine weeks to ensure that every retiree is screened and paid accordingly and urged them to conduct themselves peacefully and orderly.

In his vote of thanks, one of the retirees, Elder Ama Emma Orji thanked the governor very highly for being senstive to the plight of the retirees and all other government officials who contributed to making the payment a reality.

