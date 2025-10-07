Defections: Political parties, consultants, others back losing of seats by decampees

.As ADC’s guber candidate in Anambra vows to dismantle Soludo’s revenue collection system

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The governorship candidate of the African Development Congress (ADC), John Nwosu, for the upcoming November 8 election, has declared his plans to dismantle the current revenue collection system in Anambra state if elected come November 8, 2025.

He also promised to end multiple taxation and sack what he termed as “street terrorists” from his first day in office.

Nwosu made the declaration during an online interactive session with Anambra indigenes residing abroad ASA USA over the weekend.

He described multiple taxation as a common problem, especially in Anambra State.

The ADC flag bearer said, “The activities of the state-sponsored revenue agents are a sad commentary on Governor Charles Soludo’s administration. It has brought a lot of tears to the people.”

He cited the tragic death of Mr. Okechukwu Akaneme, a former President of the Onitsha Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (OCCIMA), who passed away after being attacked, allegedly by operatives of the Anambra State Waste Management Authority (ASWAMA).

According to him, the incident is a stark example of the system of brutality.

“Such an event would never happen under my watch”, Nwosu declared.

Responding to a question from an US-based medical doctor who lamented that nearly nine different groups currently harass businesses and citizens for various taxes, the ICT expert stated, “Multiple taxation is a problem that is common, more especially in Anambra State. I will end it in Anambra,”

He further outlined his strategy, promising 100 per cent full E-government system” to streamline revenue collection and eliminate the need for physical enforcers on the streets.

He argued that this technology-driven approach would not only end the harassment but also tackle corruption and improve government transparency.

He said, “Under our E-Transport system, whoever registers will be free of any sort of harassment,” he stated. “You’re not supposed to be seen on the road harassing anybody as you like. We’ll remove them 100 per cent from the streets.”

“For interstate taxation issues, particularly those affecting commercial transporters, Nwosu proposed a collaborative approach through the South East Governors Forum.

He envisioned a computerised sticker system, modeled after one used in the South West, to prevent multiple levies across the region.

“It will be done in such a way that if you registered in Anambra State, 50 per cent of the tariff will be remitted to the state, while 50 per cent will be shared among the other states,” he explained.

“The sticker will have features that would enable a smart phone to authenticate its genuineness.”

“I have commitment to a modern governance model, a willingness to engage consultants and professionals from the diaspora to implement the sweeping reforms.

