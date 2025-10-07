Bauchi Govt.,UNFPA inaugurate 37 -member  disability inclusion technical working group (DITWG)

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has inaugurated a 37-member Disability Inclusion Technical Working Group (DITWG)

The DITWG was inaugurated today through the State Agency for People with Disability in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

UNFPA Resident Representative in Nigeria, Muriel Mafiko, described the occasion as “a great honour”

According to her, “Today’s inauguration marks a significant milestone in our shared commitment to advancing inclusion, equity, and human rights for all persons with disabilities in Nigeria.

It demonstrates our collective resolve to ensure that no one is left behind, especially persons with disabilities, who too often face barriers to participation, access, and opportunity”.

Represented by Disability and Diversity Inclusion Analyst, Olawunmi Laolu Akande, Mafiko explained that UNFPA recognizes that disability inclusion is central to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the promise of the 2030 Agenda.

“It is not an act of charity, but a matter of human rights, development, and justice.

“The establishment of this Technical Working Group is therefore timely — it provides a platform for coordination, collaboration, and shared accountability to make disability inclusion a lived reality across all sectors.

Mafiko added that as the United Nations agency mandated to deliver a world where every pregnancy is wanted, every childbirth is safe, and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.

“UNFPA is deeply committed to ensuring that persons with disabilities — especially women, girls, and young people — have equal access to sexual and reproductive health information and services, education, and opportunities to participate meaningfully in decision-making,” she stated.

”We are particularly encouraged that this Technical Working Group will foster stronger partnerships among government, UN agencies and organizations of persons with disabilities (OPDs), and civil society.

“Together, we can strengthen policies, systems, and practices that uphold accessibility, inclusion, and dignity for

”UNFPA stands ready to support this Working Group through evidence generation, capacity building, inclusive programming, and technical assistance. We are confident that, through this collective effort, we will move from commitment to concrete action — ensuring that disability inclusion is not only mainstreamed but also institutionalized in all development and humanitarian.

”On behalf of UNFPA, I extend heartfelt congratulations to all members of the Disability Inclusion Technical Working Group. We look forward to working closely with you to build a truly inclusive society where everyone, regardless of ability, can thrive and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

In her opening remarks, Executive Chairperson of Bauchi State Agency for People with Disability, Mrs Brisca Jerome Aaron, reaffirmed her commitment towards ensuring inclusive governance for Persons With Disabilities.

She stated that the Agency was established by the State, considering the need to include people with disabilities in the art of governance.

Brisca Aaron also stated that the present administration in the state would continue to support individuals with special needs, pledged the government’s resolve to ensure equity, dignity, and creating opportunities for all citizens.

The Executive Chairperson also stated that the Agency has made significant progress in reviewing the state’s disability law to address emerging issues affecting the community.

She stated that the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed spearheaded the establishment of the Agency through the act of the State Assembly which he did not hesitate to sign into law.

Brisca Jerome Aaron, commended the UNFPA for supporting the State through the agency in ensuring that PWDs have a say in governance through the various interventions.

In his goodwill message, the Speaker of Bauchi State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abubakar Y Sulaiman, announced that a bill to establish a Commission for Persons with Disability has passed second reading.

Represented by Hon Habibu Umar, Abubakar Sulaiman, assured persons with disabilities in the State, that their rights as citizens will be protected, adding that the present administration is inclusive-minded in the art of governance.

The main objectives of the DITWG include promotion, coordination and collaboration, ensuring a well coordinated, multi-sectoral approach to disability inclusion by bringing together relevant stakeholders and OPDs while aligning efforts towards common goals.

It is to provide technical support and expertise by offering assistance in areas such as, but not limited to inclusive education, accessible infrastructure, health services, and disability inclusive employment practices.

It is also to monitor and evaluate and review when required, the policies and programming in Bauchi State, ensuring that they are effective and aligned with international standards and best practices.

To advocate for Disability Rights and Inclusion, advocate for the rights of PWDs through public awareness campaigns, policy dialogues, and engagement with key decision-makers in government and other sectors.

It is to facilitate and ensure disaggregated data collection analysis by the appropriate sector, and use of reliable disability data to inform evidence-based policy-making and program design.

The expected outcomes include enhanced Stakeholder collaboration through a stronger network of actors working together towards disability-inclusive development leading to increased knowledge and technical capacity through improved technical knowledge on disability inclusion across sectors.

It is also to improve policy implementation through more effective implementation of disability rights policies, leading to improved outcomes for PWDs as well as greater awareness through higher public awareness about disability issues, resulting in a more inclusive society.

Another expectation is data-driven decision-making through the availability of high-quality, disaggregated data on disability to inform better policymaking.

The outlined the terms of reference of the DITWG to include the platform will identify responsibilities and consolidate, coordinate, improve, and support the efforts and activities of all relevant stakeholders in addressing the needs of PWD within Bauchi State through conducting of mapping and updating relevant actors implementing programmes for PWD across the 20 LGAs in (who, what, where).

It is to establish database for PWD at the LGA levels (community and Primary Health Centers) through disability Chiefs offices at the LGA/Emirate and PHCs levels as well as establish reporting and monitoring mechanisms to ensure efforts and activities of members and relevant stakeholders.

The TWG is to ensure data collection and research are disability inclusive collection and analysis of age- and sex disaggregated data and train actors as needed.

Ensure access to information and services on Reproductive Health, Gender Based Violence, Harmful practices and provide a forum for sharing information on activities, identifying needs and gaps in prevention, protection and response, for persons with disability.

It is to conduct high level advocacy for budgetary allocation to programme for the empowerments and economic independence of PWD as well as facilitating and supporting awareness-raising ini government bodies and community structures for liaising actively with relevant cluster working groups to ensure that PWDs are included in interventions.