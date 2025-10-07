Bauchi govt approves six-month maternity leave for breastfeeding mothers

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

The Bauchi State Government has approved the implementation of six months of maternity leave for breastfeeding mothers as part of its efforts to ensure newborn babies receive good motherly care in the state

The State Head of Civil Service, Barr. Mohammed Umar disclosed this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the SEC meeting on Tuesday.

Barr Umar said that the State Executive Council (SEC) approved it during its extraordinary meeting held at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s Office, Bauchi.

According to him, the new six-month maternity leave applies to all nursing mothers across ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) under the Civil Service in the state

The Council also approved the establishment of crèche centres in all government offices to enable nursing mothers to keep their babies safely while on duty.

He added that the SEC has graciously approved the extension of maternity leave from the initial four months to six months, which will be legislated by the State House of Assembly.

Lactating mothers, he said, will be entitled to six months of leave from the date of delivery and, upon resumption, will be allowed a few hours off duty each day to care for their babies.

According to the Head of Civil Service, this was approved in line with the Civil Service Regulations under Sections 1122 and 1126, and an establishment circular will be issued to that effect.

Barr Umar said that the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has been directed to collaborate with relevant agencies to ensure that a conducive workplace environment is provided for nursing mothers.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2