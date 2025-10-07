Army foils efforts by oil thieves to build illegal bunkering hubs In N’Delta, arrests 28 suspects

EMMANUEL NLEWEDUM, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Army said it’s troops from the 6 Division, in recent operations, have foiled efforts by suspected oil thieves to re-establish illegal oil bunkering hubs in four Niger Delta States.

The Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Danjuma Jonah Danjuma made this known to newsmen in a statement issued in Port Harcourt.

Danjuma said troops from the division, in operations conducted between September 21 and 5 October 2025, in collaboration with other security agencies, cracked down on activities of oil theft and economic saboteurs in the region, destroying 18 illegal bunkering sites and arresting 28 suspected oil thieves across Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, and Akwa Ibom states.

He said, “Determined to end the cycle of oil theft, pipeline vandalism, and associated crimes in the Niger Delta Region, troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, have scaled up both kinetic and non-kinetic lines of operations across the region.

“These efforts led to the successful deactivation of eight artisanal refineries, the arrest of several suspected oil thieves, and the confiscation of over 18,000 litres of stolen crude oil.”

Danjuma noted that achievements recorded during the operations reinforced the Division’s quest to emplace a safer and more conducive atmosphere for legitimate socio-economic activities to thrive in the Niger Delta region.

According to him, “The operations conducted in Rivers State, around Joinkrama 4 in Ahoada West LGA, resulted in a newly constructed illegal refining site dismantled by the troops. Other items destroyed comprised receivers, ovens, drums, pipes, as well as over 3,500 litres of stolen crude recovered.”

Additionally, he said the troops, acting on credible intelligence, intercepted a red Mercedes-Benz vacuum truck with registration number AHD 925 XA, loaded with over 3,200 litres of stolen crude and was intercepted along Aba Road in Oyigbo LGA.

He explained that similar clearance operations conducted along the fringes of Imo River also resulted in the deactivation of an illegal refining site, with three drum pots, two drum receivers, and over 2,000 litres of stolen crude stockpiled in sacks recovered.

Other seizures were made at Odogwa in Etche LGA, Obeama Uzomiri Waterside in Oyigbo LGA, and Obiafor Oil Field in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA.

In Akwa Ibom State, he disclosed that troops from the division also intercepted two Toyota Camry vehicles with registration numbers ANA 495 CK and AKD 233 EQ conveying 120 nylon bags filled with over 3,600 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) along Ikot Okoro, Abak LGA. Two suspects were apprehended in connection with the seizures.

Meanwhile, in Bayelsa State, Danjuma said the troops, around Biseni Community along Kemezia Road, at an abandoned House No 70 in Yenagoa LGA, uncovered over 950 litres of stolen petroleum products.

Reacting to the developments, the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Major General Emmanuel Eric Emekah commended the troops for their resilience.

He called on criminal elements in the region to turn a new leaf and engage in legitimate businesses as the Division under his watch will ensure our forest remains green and waters blue, with zero tolerance for any form of economic sabotage in the region.

