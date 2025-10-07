Anti-labour comments: NUPENG attacks Oshiomhole, declares him persona non grata

AKOR SYLVESTER, Abuja

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has condemned the former President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and a sitting Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, over comments credited to him on the recent dispute between the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) and Dangote refinery regarding the sacking of over 800 workers in the refinery.

NUPENG described the remarks of the former labour leader as reckless, stating that the outburst was not expected of a former labour leader who fought against anti-worker policies.

The statement of the union, signed by Comrade Williams Akporeha and comrade Afolabi Olawale, the President and General Secretary respectively, warned Senator Oshiomhole to stop destroying the house he built.

It reads: “The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has noted with profound dismay the recent comments made by Senator Adams Oshiomhole on national TV, which constitute a reprehensible assault on the fundamental rights of Nigerian workers and a gross distortion of established labour laws.

“We witness with utter disappointment a former labour leader now transformed into a vocal advocate for corporate oppression, actively campaigning against the very rights he once championed.

“His attempts to rationalize the victimization of workers for exercising their fundamental rights of association and peaceful action are not only nauseating but represent a flagrant misrepresentation of Nigerian Labour Law and International Labour Organisation (ILO) Conventions.

“First, it is the height of irony that we are compelled to ask whether the description of Senator Oshiomhole allegedly by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, at a dinner organized by Nigeria Labor Congress during one of its Delegates Conference as “a Comrade in the morning and a politician by night” is true.

“If former President Obasanjo’s description of Senator Oshiomhole is true, we are compelled to ask if such a person qualifies to lecture anyone on strategy and/or morality.

“Indeed, how would a person who once advised alleged corrupt politicians to join the APC to have their sins forgiven have the effrontery to sermonise on morality.

“It also speaks volumes to the character of Senator Oshiomhole claiming falsely to have relinquished his position as General Secretary of National Union of Textile, Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) upon becoming NLC President.

“It is beyond controversy that Mr. Adams Oshiomhole held on to the positions of NLC President and General Secretary of NUTGWN from 1999-2007, and he did not relinquish the position of the General Secretary until 2008, one full year after leaving NLC Presidency.

“Is this incontrovertible fact a testament to the Senator’s ingrained lust for power, money and deals? There appears to be a pathological tendency on the part of the Senator to rewrite history to suit his current reactionary advocacy for the unconscionable capitalists who are not prepared to accommodate trade unions, in preference for slave labour.

“We are compelled to further ask whether, indeed, Senator Oshiomhole deserves the self-serving and undemocratically created title of “Distinguished” by which Senators address themselves.

“Senator Oshiomhole’s current posture is not that of a pragmatic convert; it is the prattle of an apostate, intoxicated by the opium of power and dollarized into betraying the cause of the downtrodden Nigerian workers.

“Adams Oshiomhole began the interview by conceding his lack of full knowledge on the matter, as if powerful forces beyond his control insisted he was the most suitable to do the dirty job of denouncing the PENGASSAN strike for freedom of association. “Nevertheless, at 73 years of age, the Senator, in the most undistinguished character, brazenly chose to oppose the workers, relying solely on unverified claims, a stance that is both reckless and deeply reprehensible.

“For clarity, we restate the unequivocal provisions of the law:

“•Section 40 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) guarantees every person, meaning citizens and foreigners (not only citizens) in Nigeria, the right to freedom of association and assembly.

“•Section 9(6) of the Labour Act, Cap L1, LFN 2004 expressly forbids any contract that attempts to exclude a worker from trade union membership.

“•ILO Convention 87 (Freedom of Association) and Convention 98 (Right to Collective Bargaining), both of which have been ratified by Nigeria, affirm that workers have the right to form and join unions of their choice without interference for bargaining purposes. The mass dismissal of workers for unionizing is a blatant violation of these core international standards, which have become constitutional provisions by virtue of Section 254C (1) & (2) of the 1999 Constitution.

“Contrary to Undistinguished assertions by Senator Adams Oshiomhole, an employer has no right to interfere with an employee’s freedom of association; this right resides solely with the worker. Nigerian labour laws explicitly protect a worker’s right not to belong to a union, requiring only a formal written notice of withdrawal. Therefore, neither the employer nor his apologists have any legitimate role in this process.

“The Undistinguished suggestion of a “moratorium on unionization” by Adams Oshiomhole is an absurd and archaic proposition, advocating for a regression to an unknown phase in human history that has no place in a modern democratic society. He should please state to the whole world the sections of the Labour Act or Trade Unions Act or any other law for that matter where such a slavish provision exists or is it in a forthcoming, not yet unpublished book on Unionism by some Undistinguished “Daytime Comrades and Nighttime crooked Politicians”?

“Adams Oshiomhole’s criticism of PENGASSAN’s strike is an act of profound historical revisionism and political amnesia.

“•Section 31 of the Trade Unions Act, Cap T14, LFN 2004 legally recognizes trade disputes, including industrial actions undertaken by workers in sympathy with another group. PENGASSAN’s solidarity action with their members in Dangote Refinery is, therefore, a protected legal action.

“•The principle that “an injury to one is an injury to all” is the foundational ethic of trade unionism globally. For some Undistinguished Senators to now find this principle inconvenient only reveals a trading of once avowed class consciousness for a place among the oppressors. Senator Oshiomhole’s alarmist rhetoric about “harming the wider economy” is the same tired argument used by every anti-labour entity he once fought against. It was a valid tactic when he led numerous strikes as NLC President; it remains valid today.

“Shockingly, this was a man that served several times in the Governing Council of ILO and in the Committee on Application of Standards that receives reports on violations of Worker’s Rights across the world. It is unfortunate that Senator Adams Oshiomhole has, by his comments, demonstrated a monumental ignorance of trade unionism. The unity displayed by PENGASSAN members and the solidarity they received (and continue to receive from other unions, nationally and internationally), are the twin pillars upon which the labour movement is built.

“Reuben Abbati was factually correct when he asked him about his attires and the whereabouts of his “used to be aluta wears”. We are compelled to ask whether, indeed, those Aluta wears have long been traded off in the course of what former President Obasanjo allegedly calls “comrade in the morning and politician at night” deals?

“We are compelled to invite readers to read a 1998 book written on the history of Mr. Adams

“Oshiomhole’s leadership of the Textile Workers Union. That book is entitled “Nigerian textile industry: labour-regime and adjustment” authored by Andrae and Beckman. Page 247 is of particular interest. The book is available online at

“labour-regime-and-adjustment-andrae-and-beckman-1998/

“In conclusion, the leadership of NUPENG hereby declares Senator Adams Oshiomhole PERSONA NON GRATA within the ranks of Nigerian Oil and Gas Workers for the Undistinguished denunciation of the PENGASSAN strike against the unjustifiable sack of 800 Engineers as punishment for exercising the fundamental right of unionism. The practical effect of our declaring Senator Oshiomhole persona non grata within the ranks of oil and gas workers in Nigeria is that henceforth, we will not participate in or lend legitimacy to any event featuring Senator Oshiomhole. The NLC, TUC and conscionable civil society organisations should kindly take notice.

“Oshiomhole’s denunciation and insensitivity to the plight of 800 Engineers and resistance to unionism in the petroleum and gas sector is a dangerous toxin designed to weaken the resolve of the working class and strengthen the class enemy. NUPENG stands unwaveringly with PENGASSAN and the over 800 unjustly dismissed workers. We will continue to deploy every legal and industrial instrument available to us, in full compliance with Nigerian law and global labour standards, to secure justice.

“The Undistinguished position of Adams Oshiomhole on the PENGASSAN strike qualifies him as the JUDAS ISCARIOT of Nigerian Trade Unionism. What a monumental betrayal of the cause of the working class! We advise Senator Adams Oshiomhole to retire from commenting on labour matters, as he has irretrievably lost the moral right and legitimacy before Nigerian workers, and particularly oil and gas workers.

“Our Solidarity Remains Constant for the Union makes us Strong!”

