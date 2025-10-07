Anglican Church Nigeria rejects election of Sarah Mullally as Archbishop of Canterbury

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has rejected the appointment of Bishop Sarah Mullally as the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, in a statement on Monday, described the election as a devastating effort that ignores the current situation and challenges being faced by the Anglican Communion.

Part of the statement read: “The election Is a double jeopardy; first, in its insensitivity to the conviction of the majority of Anglicans who are unable to embrace female headship in the episcopate, and second, more disturbing that Bishop Sarah Mullally is a strong supporter of same-sex marriage as evidenced in her speech in 2023, after a vote to approve the blessings of homosexuals when she described the result as a moment of hope for the Church.

“It remains to be seen how the same person hopes to mend the already torn fabric of the Anglican Communion by the contentious same-sex marriage, which has caused an enormous crisis across the entire Anglican Communion for over two decades.”

Ndukuba insisted that the election of Archbishop Mullally is a further confirmation that the global Anglican world could no longer accept the leadership of the Church of England and that of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to him, “On our part, as a member of the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GAFCON) family, the Church of Nigeria affirms the GAFCON position unreservedly, and reaffirms.

“Our earlier stance to uphold the authority of the Scriptures, our historic creeds, evangelism and holy Christian living, irrespective of the ongoing revisionist agenda, believing our Lord Jesus Christ has built His church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it,” he added.

He urged all faithful brothers and sisters in the Church of England who have consistently rejected the aberration called same-sex marriage and other ungodly teachings, by contending for the faith that was once delivered to the saints.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2