October 7, 2025
Trending now

TETFund commissions two projects at Akwa Ibom College of Education

Bauchi govt approves six-month maternity leave for breastfeeding mothers

Army foils efforts by oil thieves to build illegal bunkering hubs In…

Anglican Church Nigeria rejects election of Sarah Mullally as Archbishop of Canterbury

Healing Heart Foundation celebrates older persons, widows in Lagos

The Adeola Adeyemi Foundation to host Peace, Conflict Prevention Sensitisation Program in…

Inauguration of committee, cross-industry review of crypto currency ,POS , digital payment…

Hon Benjamin Okezie Kalu at the Commissioning of Projects in Abia

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, October 7, 2025

Gov Mbah celebrates Enugu AG on elevation to SAN, describes justice sector…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Worship

Anglican Church Nigeria rejects election of Sarah Mullally as Archbishop of Canterbury

by Peter Anayo0116

The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has rejected the appointment of Bishop Sarah Mullally as the next Archbishop of Canterbury.

Archbishop, Metropolitan and Primate of the Church of Nigeria, Most Rev’d Henry Ndukuba, in a statement on Monday, described the election as a devastating effort that ignores the current situation and challenges being faced by the Anglican Communion.

Part of the statement read: “The election Is a double jeopardy; first, in its insensitivity to the conviction of the majority of Anglicans who are unable to embrace female headship in the episcopate, and second, more disturbing that Bishop Sarah Mullally is a strong supporter of same-sex marriage as evidenced in her speech in 2023, after a vote to approve the blessings of homosexuals when she described the result as a moment of hope for the Church.

“It remains to be seen how the same person hopes to mend the already torn fabric of the Anglican Communion by the contentious same-sex marriage, which has caused an enormous crisis across the entire Anglican Communion for over two decades.”

Ndukuba insisted that the election of Archbishop Mullally is a further confirmation that the global Anglican world could no longer accept the leadership of the Church of England and that of the Archbishop of Canterbury.

According to him, “On our part, as a member of the Global Fellowship of Confessing Anglicans (GAFCON) family, the Church of Nigeria affirms the GAFCON position unreservedly, and reaffirms.

“Our earlier stance to uphold the authority of the Scriptures, our historic creeds, evangelism and holy Christian living, irrespective of the ongoing revisionist agenda, believing our Lord Jesus Christ has built His church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it,” he added.

He urged all faithful brothers and sisters in the Church of England who have consistently rejected the aberration called same-sex marriage and other ungodly teachings, by contending for the faith that was once delivered to the saints.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

Lagos set to Soar as Bishop Praise Machine hosts “Next Level” Birthday Concert

Peter Anayo

Hardship will end when we turn to God, Cleric declares

Peter Anayo

Power supply: Let’s replicate Canaanland’s experience in Nigeria as a whole- David Oyedepo

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO