Anambra property developer condemns rent hike, empowers 14 people with cars

PHIL OKOSE, Onitsha

Worried by the arbitrary spate of house rent increases by Landlords, the Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Crystal Garden Estate, Amb. Kevin Simeon Chukwu urged the government at all levels to come to the rescue of tenants most of whom are not able to cope with the present economic quagmire.

Speaking during the celebration of 10 years anniversary of Crystal Garden Estate, the CEO explained that government intervention by way of enacting legislation against unregulated property agents and Shylock landlords will assist in no small measure to curtail the worrisome situation in the country.

He revealed further that this ugly situation prompted his bid to assist tenants to become landlords through the establishment of Crystal Garden Estate which has according to him turned scores of tenants to land and car owners

“Today, we presented 14 cars as empowerment to our hard-working realtors. There is no free lunch. Whatever you achieve, know that it is a new beginning and as such you don’t need to relax; you should push higher. It is sweeter if you get higher”, he disclosed.

Tracing the history of the estate 10 years ago, Chukwu recalled that, “The journey to Crystal Garden Estate development has been tasking, but it is part of life, the pressure, we embraced them all and found a solution.”

One of the lucky winners of the cars, Sunday Owe Emmanuel, said, “I am so happy being part of those who won cars in Crystal Garden Estate,

“Last year December I saw people who won cars and said to myself, you must win a car this year in Crystal Garden Estate and today God has made it possible for me.

“In Crystal Garden Estate, you must be hard working, dedicated and focused for you to win a car or own a property.

They never promised or said something and failed to fulfill what they promised. They are reliable and trustworthy,” he stated.

Among the resource persons/those who graced the occasion included a transport magnet, Chief Godwin Okeke (chairman G.U.O Group), Dr. Cosmas Maduka (CEO, Coscharis Group), Anambra state House of Assembly lawmaker, Hon. Jude Umennajiego, Anambra State chairman of Civil Liberties Anambra Organization, CLO, Com Vincent Ezekwueme, among others.

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/

Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/

https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.

https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2