World Teachers’ Day: Oguntoyinbo tasks Govt to improve living conditions of teachers

JOSEPH OKWUOFU, Ibadan

As teachers throughout the World celebrate their Day on every October 5, a South West Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has called on both the Federal and the State governments to improve the living conditions of teachers across the country.

Ajadi, who rejoiced with the teachers on their special day, October 5th, 2025, dismissed the notion that teachers’ rewards are in heaven, saying governments at all levels should ensure that teachers are adequately rewarded while on earth.

World Teachers’ Day is an international Day held annually on 5 October to celebrate the work of Teachers. Established in 1994, it commemorates the signing of the recommendation by the International Labour Organization, (ILO) and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Ajadi, in a statement made available to Journalists on Sunday, said teachers are the moulders of children’s lives, saying they are the first point of contact for children as they are leaving their parents to receive monitoring ahead of adulthood and therefore deserve to be celebrated.

He said the role of the teachers in the life of youths cannot be overemphasised, urging governments not only to improve the teaching conditions of the children but to ensure that teachers are motivated in their jobs.

“I rejoice with teachers all over the country as they celebrate their special Day on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

“I use the occasion of the Teachers’ Day to call on both the Federal and State governments to improve the welfare of teachers.

Teaching is a noble profession, as everybody would have at one time or the other been under the guidance of teachers when they were young.

“Government should make teaching an envious profession by paying teachers adequately and improving both their living as well as working conditions.

“A notion that teachers’ rewards are in heaven is outdated; the government should ensure that teachers who are the guides and molders of youths are adequately rewarded here on earth.

Let’s jointly place the teaching profession in high esteem”, Ajadi stated.

