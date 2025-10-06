World Teachers’ Day 2025: We call on Taraba state govt to allow Teacher’s rise to GL17 – NUT Chairman

—– Urge government to recruit more Teachers

EMMANUEL AWARI, Jalingo

Taraba Teachers have joined their counterpart in other states to celebrate this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

The state Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Nathan Solomon, congratulated Teachers on the Day.

“We join millions around the globe to celebrate and honour our teachers, the true nation builders whose knowledge, patience, and commitment continue to shape the future of our children and our dear state.

“Teachers remain the bedrock of our society, guiding generations with wisdom, discipline, and compassion.

“In Taraba State, we are proud of the progress we have achieved together in revitalizing education.

“Today we are witnesses to remarkable initiatives of free and compulsory education in our state’s public schools, the provision of teaching and learning materials, ongoing renovation and construction of schools, the payment of examination fees for our students and the recruitment and training of Teachers to strengthen the system.

“Those interventions are not only reducing the burden on parents but are also giving every child, regardless of background, the chance to dream, learn and succeed.

“From upgrading school infrastructure and enhancing teachers’ welfare, to promoting digital learning and continuous professional development, we remain committed to creating an environment where teaching is both impactful and rewarding.

According to him, Teachers have remained pillars of resilience, adding that they do not merely transfer knowledge, they shape character, impact values and instill discipline.

“They are mentors, role models, life coaches, preparing pupils and students not only for examinations, but for life itself.

“A nation that neglects its Teachers is a nation that starves its own tomorrow. If we are to build strong Institutions, achieve sustainable development, and foster innovation, we must first invest in those who light the way, our teachers.

He appealed to the government to recruit more teachers to ease the workload on those already in service and ensure quality education delivery.

“The government should address the payment of our outstanding salaries, so that teachers can focus on their noble duties without distraction or hardship.

“Teachers, like other civil servants in the state and colleagues in other states, should be allowed to rise to GL17 in recognition of our service and commitment.

Qualified teachers should also be considered for appointment as Permanent Secretaries in the state, just as is done in other sectors, because teachers, too, have the capacity and experience to lead at the highest administrative levels.

“Let us create an environment where teachers can thrive, because their success is the foundation of every child”s success – he said.

In his remarks, the National President of the Nigeria Union of Teachers, Comrade Audu Titus Amba, represented by Comrade Obeje Onum, commended the state government for identifying with Teachers on the Day and efforts made to provide quality education for the future well being of children and development of the state.

“The teaching profession should be supported by policies, practices and environments that value mutual supports, shared experience and joint responsibilities in order to strengthen teaching, learning and teachers professional fulfilment.

He emphasized the need to prioritize education and give it adequate budgetary allocation and equitable funding.

“That will improve the working conditions of Teachers and by extension, better the learning conditions of the children.

“We call on governments to recruit more qualified teachers to address the shortage for training and retraining, for continuous professional development to update their knowledge and skills to meet the demands of the 21st Century.

“It is pertinent to state that robust welfare packages, regular promotion, prompt payment of salaries and other allowances, provision of instructional materials and other benefits for teachers will not only encourage them to give their best, but will also endear more qualified, bright brains into the profession.

He commended them for their courage, resilience and patriotism in the discharge of their duties and giving credence to the profession.

“May I also urge you to continue to do your best and be assured that your success is our priority.

We will keep the flag flying and continue to demand that teachers are accorded the rightful status and pride of place in the society – he said.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Augustina Godwin thanked and congratulated teachers in the state for their sacrifices to the children of the state.

“As we celebrate the Day, let it be a sober reflection, for prosperity will bless us even if nobody tells us thank you.

We should see how we can be Women and Men of respect, for we are the role models and characters, we should not look down on ourselves as teachers.

She told teachers that the present administration under the leadership of Governor Abgu Kefas value teachers and that it will prioritize education in the state.

“We are working hard to see that teachers reach level 17 and become Permanent Secretaries in the state civil service. If you are a teacher, you are great and no limit to your contribution.

In her goodwill message, the Executive Secretary Taraba State Universal Basic Education Board. Mrs.Rabi Sunday thank Teachers for empowering future generations.

“Today, we celebrate the incredible contributions of teachers worldwide. Your dedication, passion, and commitment to shaping minds inspire us all.

“Thank you for empowering future generations and making a lasting impact.

Your patience and guidance make a difference.

“Your passion for learning is contagious and Your impact extends far beyond the classroom.

“We appreciate your hard work and commitment. You’re shaping the future, one student at a time.

“Taraba Stste government under the leadership of our amiable governor Dr. AGBU KEFAS is working tirelessly to improve your working Conditions.

“As he said during the interface with Head Teachers/ Principals. “I don’t believe the saying that; Teachers’ rewards is in Heaven.

Teachers must get their rewards right on this Earth” We believe our able governor will fullfil his promises before the year runs out.

She urged them to be punctual in their work places always as the government is ready to meet their demands.

Teacher’s Day is a special day set aside to celebrate and appreciate teachers for their hard work, dedication, and the vital role they play in shaping the future through education.

The World Teachers’ Day is celebrated on October 5th every year.

It was stablished by UNESCO in 1994 to honor teachers, highlight their contributions, and draw attention to the challenges they face worldwide.

In Nigeria, Teacher’s Day is also celebrated on October 5, just like in many other countries.

Schools and educational institutions across the nation organize:

Special assemblies and speeches, awards for outstanding teachers, cultural performances and appreciation gifts and Discussions on improving the educational system.

The importance of the Day includes, Acknowledgement:

Teachers are builders of society, molding minds and character. Motivation: Appreciation boosts teachers’ morale and encourages excellence.

Awareness: It reminds everyone of the importance of investing in education.

Popular Quotes for Teacher’s Day:

“A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instill a love of learning”(Brad Henry).

“Teachers affect eternity; no one can tell where their influence stops” (Henry Adams).

“To teach is to touch a life forever.”

