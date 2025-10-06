26.9 C
Lagos
October 6, 2025
Trending now

Wendy Tingling (Ms P Tee Money) stuns in Versace as she steps…

Constitutional Review: This is our moment to make democracy work better -Deputy…

Carnival in Aba as Tinubu commissions reconstructed Port Harcourt Road

World Teachers’ Day 2025: We call on Taraba state govt to allow…

Nigeria’s next drug control master plan must address emerging threats, says Marwa

PENGASSAN-Dangote Dispute: Tinubu calls for caution, retrospection

Nigeria wins 3 Gold Medals, as Ist Abia Para Badminton Int’l comes…

The People’s Project welcomes Peace Ozegbe as Programs , Community Engagement Officer

Hon. Okey- Joe Foundation  collaborates  My Body my Asset Cancer foundation free cervical…

Ayodeji extends outreach to over 500 students, as 60 students get scholarship…

Champion Newspapers LTD
Entertainment

Wendy Tingling (Ms P Tee Money) stuns in Versace as she steps out with husband P Tee Money at Star-Studded London Bash

by Peter Anayo027

London’s nightlife scene sparkled this weekend as Wendy Tingling, better known as Ms P Tee Money, was spotted turning heads at an exclusive birthday celebration alongside her husband, the internationally acclaimed DJ, actor, and producer P Tee Money.

The ever-glamorous Wendy exuded elegance and star power in a light brown Versace dress, subtly shimmering under the club lights as she made her entrance. Effortlessly chic, she paired the look with delicate accessories and a confident smile that lit up the room — the very picture of modern sophistication.

Her husband, P Tee Money, perfectly complemented her style in a sleek black Louis Vuitton shirt and designer jeans, effortlessly blending casual luxury with his signature charisma. Together, the couple radiated confidence, love, and that unmistakable chemistry that has earned them the title of the UK’s “Power Couple of the Music Industry.”

The duo were seen laughing, chatting, and dancing the night away with close friends and industry insiders, as a few of P Tee Money’s tracks filled the air — much to the delight of guests. At one point, Wendy was seen sharing a warm laugh with her husband, capturing the kind of natural connection fans adore about them.

The outing comes just weeks after Wendy’s latest accolade — an award presented by Nollywood actress Shebaby in recognition of her remarkable achievements in the beauty and fashion industry. Beyond her stylish presence, Wendy continues to expand her creative empire, producing music alongside her husband and hosting a lively podcast on Compound Radio UK that explores lifestyle, culture, and entertainment.

With grace, ambition, and a fashion sense that never misses, Wendy Tingling (Ms P Tee Money) continues to prove that she’s not only one of the most stylish women in entertainment — she’s a visionary in her own right. And alongside her husband, she remains part of a power duo redefining glamour, creativity, and love in the spotlight.

 

For a better society

_______________________________

Follow us across our platforms:

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/championnewsonline/
Facebook – https://web.facebook.com/championnewsonline
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/champion-newspapers-limited/
https://x.com/championnewsng/

You can also like and comment on our YouTube videos.
https://youtu.be/QIBfD1tT80w?si=R4Qf3so2LxYu3GC2

Related posts

The unfolding story of 2 MILLY STAR

Peter Anayo

Muvmnt Studio Celebrates Dr. Biodun Shobanjo’s Legacy with a star-studded podcast Series, BB Uncovered.

Editor

Dickson Buffalo set to unveils Dickson Buffalo Iroha Heritage Foundation soon

Peter Anayo
All Rights Reserved - Maintained by MORE DESIGN STUDIO