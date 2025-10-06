Wendy Tingling (Ms P Tee Money) stuns in Versace as she steps out with husband P Tee Money at Star-Studded London Bash

London’s nightlife scene sparkled this weekend as Wendy Tingling, better known as Ms P Tee Money, was spotted turning heads at an exclusive birthday celebration alongside her husband, the internationally acclaimed DJ, actor, and producer P Tee Money.

The ever-glamorous Wendy exuded elegance and star power in a light brown Versace dress, subtly shimmering under the club lights as she made her entrance. Effortlessly chic, she paired the look with delicate accessories and a confident smile that lit up the room — the very picture of modern sophistication.

Her husband, P Tee Money, perfectly complemented her style in a sleek black Louis Vuitton shirt and designer jeans, effortlessly blending casual luxury with his signature charisma. Together, the couple radiated confidence, love, and that unmistakable chemistry that has earned them the title of the UK’s “Power Couple of the Music Industry.”

The duo were seen laughing, chatting, and dancing the night away with close friends and industry insiders, as a few of P Tee Money’s tracks filled the air — much to the delight of guests. At one point, Wendy was seen sharing a warm laugh with her husband, capturing the kind of natural connection fans adore about them.

The outing comes just weeks after Wendy’s latest accolade — an award presented by Nollywood actress Shebaby in recognition of her remarkable achievements in the beauty and fashion industry. Beyond her stylish presence, Wendy continues to expand her creative empire, producing music alongside her husband and hosting a lively podcast on Compound Radio UK that explores lifestyle, culture, and entertainment.

With grace, ambition, and a fashion sense that never misses, Wendy Tingling (Ms P Tee Money) continues to prove that she’s not only one of the most stylish women in entertainment — she’s a visionary in her own right. And alongside her husband, she remains part of a power duo redefining glamour, creativity, and love in the spotlight.

