The People’s Project welcomes Peace Ozegbe as Programs , Community Engagement Officer

The People’s Project for Social and Climate Justice is proud to announce the appointment of Peace Ozegbe as its new Programs & Community Engagement Officer, a key milestone as we expand our work across East Africa and the United States through our flagship initiative, Project HOPE. This appointment reflects our commitment to building sustainable, inclusive systems that center the voices of girls, youth, and marginalized communities.

The People’s Project (TPP) is a nonprofit organization registered in Nigeria and the U.S., working to advance human rights, democracy, and climate and social justice. With programs like Boys Champions, HOPE for African Children Initiative (also known as Project HOPE), DearMen Podcast, and Learning Without Limits, we are shaping a future where all people can thrive in equitable, sustainable communities.

Peace brings a wealth of experience as an educationist and gender advocate. With a Bachelor’s degree in Guidance and Counselling from the University of Abuja and ongoing Master’s studies at NOUN, she has built a career rooted in grassroots engagement, program design, and evaluation.

Her four-year tenure at Global G.L.O.W. refined her expertise in transformative education, while her leadership at Connected Development (CODE) marked her as a dynamic force for civic action. As Third-Party Monitoring Lead for the World Bank-funded AGILE Project, she oversaw a team of 14, delivering data-driven insights that shaped policy across multiple states.

Under the Oxfam-backed Power of Voices Partnership Project, Peace established 20 civic clubs across six states and the FCT, empowering 400+ youth leaders to champion democracy and equality. She also managed 20 patrons and matrons who provided mentorship to these young changemakers.

Beyond her organizational leadership, Peace has nurtured over 100 teenagers’ literacy skills through the Write With Innovation (WIN) project and led operations at Research, Data, and Stories in Development Consultancy.

Peace’s appointment signals a bold new chapter for TPP. With her blend of empathy, experience, and vision, she will deepen our work and amplify our mission to create a just and inclusive world.

“When a girl is educated, a community is empowered. When young people are engaged, a nation moves forward. This is the philosophy that drives me.” – Peace Ozegbe during one her onboarding conversations with the CEO, Noel Ifeanyi Alumona.

