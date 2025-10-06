TETFund hosts national townhall meeting in Abuja to boost transparency , stakeholder engagement

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) is set to host a National Townhall Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, as part of its efforts to boost transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The event, chaired by TETFund Board Chairman, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari will take place at the A-Class Park and Event Centre, Wuse II, Abuja.

This meeting aims to provide a platform for stakeholders to discuss challenges facing Nigeria’s tertiary education sector and explore ways to improve the quality of higher education. It also serves as an opportunity for TETFund to share information on its ongoing and upcoming interventions, new guidelines, and procurement processes.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant to the Chairman, Dr. Mansur D. Liman, the meeting aims to foster open dialogue between TETFund and key education stakeholders, while highlighting the Fund’s achievements and impact on Nigeria’s tertiary education landscape.

Masari explained that the initiative underscores TETFund’s dedication to accountability and public engagement.

“This Townhall Meeting will serve as an important platform to bridge the gap between TETFund and the Nigerian public, ensuring that our mandate and interventions are better understood and appreciated nationwide,” he said.

The gathering will feature two keynote presentations from distinguished education leaders.

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, former Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), will speak on “TETFund in the Eyes of the Public,” while Prof. Umaru Pate, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Kashere, Gombe State, will deliver a paper on “Tertiary Education in Nigeria and the Relevance of TETFund.”

Participants expected at the forum include policymakers, academics, civil society representatives, students, and members of the general public.

The interactive sessions will allow attendees to engage directly with TETFund leadership and share ideas for improving the Fund’s operations and interventions.

“The Townhall Meeting is part of TETFund’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and stakeholder engagement. It is designed to:

• Explain the mandate of TETFund to Nigerians.

• Highlight its achievements and impact on tertiary education since establishment.

• Provide a platform for dialogue between TETFund, stakeholders, and the public,” the statement said.

The meeting is part of TETFund’s broader strategy to enhance transparency and inclusiveness in managing resources that support infrastructure development, research, and innovation across Nigeria’s tertiary institutions.

The statement called on all education stakeholders and interested members of the public to attend the townhall meeting.

