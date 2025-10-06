PDP dismisses talk of crisis, says Anyanwu now handles diesel and parking issues

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied claims that it is currently facing any internal crisis, insisting that what many people see as confusion is simply a misunderstanding of roles within the party.

In a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the main opposition party explained that there is no leadership tussle, adding that the duties of its suspended National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, are limited to handling minor administrative issues such as diesel supply and parking space allocation at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Ologunagba said recent media reports suggesting a rift among party leaders are exaggerated and do not reflect the true situation. According to him, the PDP remains united and focused on repositioning itself ahead of future elections.

Ologunagba explained that the situation, being described as a crisis, was merely a misunderstanding about who is responsible for what in the day-to-day running of the party. He said some people may have misinterpreted normal administrative functions as a power struggle.

“There is no crisis in our great party. What we have is a simple issue of clarification about who performs certain administrative roles,” he said.

“Senator Anyanwu’s functions have been clearly defined. He is only to oversee logistical issues like diesel supply and parking arrangements within the party secretariat. There is no confusion about that.”

The PDP spokesman emphasised that the National Working Committee (NWC) remains intact and that all its members are working harmoniously.

He said any story suggesting division is being spread by political opponents who are uncomfortable with the party’s growing popularity.

Ologunagba accused some media outlets of sensationalising routine party matters, saying that journalists should be more careful when reporting internal issues. “Some reports have blown things out of proportion. The PDP is not at war with itself,” he said.

“The so-called crisis is simply an administrative adjustment which happens in every organisation. We are united, strong, and ready to serve Nigerians better.”

He added that the party’s leadership has continued to meet regularly to deliberate on national issues and to strengthen its structure across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The controversy around Senator Samuel Anyanwu began when he was suspended as National Secretary of the PDP earlier in the year following his participation in the Imo State governorship election.

Party sources had alleged that Anyanwu’s involvement in state-level politics affected his duties at the national level, prompting the leadership to reassign certain responsibilities.

However, Ologunagba clarified that the party has moved past that episode and that Anyanwu’s current role does not interfere with the functions of the acting National Secretary.

He noted that every political organisation experiences moments of internal adjustment, but such situations should not be mistaken for full-blown crises.

“Senator Anyanwu’s matter has been resolved within the framework of party discipline. He continues to handle assigned administrative functions, and there is no tension about that,” Ologunagba stated.

The PDP reassured its members nationwide that the party remains solidly united under the leadership of its National Chairman, Umar Damagum.

Ologunagba said the party is more concerned about rebuilding and reclaiming power in the upcoming elections rather than engaging in internal wrangling.

He urged party members, especially at the grassroots level, to ignore fake news and remain focused on the bigger goal of returning the PDP to national leadership.

“Our focus is on strengthening the party’s base, resolving minor differences, and preparing for the 2027 elections,” he said.

